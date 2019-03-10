Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 grand finale is being aired on Colors. For the first time in the history of the show, the episode will be broadcast live.

Host Rohit Shetty will be joined by actor Akshay Kumar, who will be present in the finale episode to promote his upcoming film Kesari. Akshay posted a promotional photo of himself with Rohit on his Twitter handle. He wrote alongside it, “It’s a flaming week for #Kesari 🔥Warming up with #RohitShetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch this space!! P.S. Don’t tell my Wife 😜.”

Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Shamita Shetty, Punit Pathak and Riddhima Pandit are the finalists vying for the trophy. Trends on social media suggest Punit Pathak will emerge as winner of this stunt-based reality TV show. Who do you think will take the trophy?