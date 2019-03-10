Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 grand finale LIVE UPDATES

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 grand finale is being aired on Colors. For the first time in the history of the show, the episode will be broadcast live.
Host Rohit Shetty will be joined by actor Akshay Kumar, who will be present in the finale episode to promote his upcoming film Kesari. Akshay posted a promotional photo of himself with Rohit on his Twitter handle. He wrote alongside it, “It’s a flaming week for #Kesari 🔥Warming up with #RohitShetty for Khatron Ke Khiladi. Watch this space!! P.S. Don’t tell my Wife 😜.”
Aditya Narayan, Aly Goni, Shamita Shetty, Punit Pathak and Riddhima Pandit are the finalists vying for the trophy. Trends on social media suggest Punit Pathak will emerge as winner of this stunt-based reality TV show. Who do you think will take the trophy?
Punit J Pathak completes task
The unbeatable Punit J Pathak had a slow start in the task but he has finally completed it. Only time will tell if he managed to beat Shamita's time?
Shamita Shetty survives task
Shamita Shetty had a hard time in the cold water but finally managed to complete the task. Punit J Pathak is up next for the task
It is Shamita vs Punit
The next task will be performed by Shamita Shetty and Punit J Pathak. The task is a perfect combination of fire and ice. Shamita is going first.
Lie-detector test eases tension
While Aly Goni is asked if he lied about his cramp in the final task, Bharti Singh is quizzed on whether Rohit Shetty also loves her. The game has come as a relief to the tensed contestants.
Lie-detector test
Rohit Shetty plays a fun game with the contestants. The contestants are asked to undertake a lie-detector test. Every time a contestant feels the selected participant is lying, they will have to break an egg on their head.
Aditya Narayan wins first finale task
Aly Goni gets eliminated from the finale after he aborts the task. While Ridhima Pandit could not complete the task also, she outdid the level crossed by Aly. Aditya Narayan emerges as the winner of task.
Height task
After Aditya Narayan and Aly Goni, Ridhima Pandit attempts the task. While she was confident, the height task left the actor a little shaken.
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 finale begins
The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9 kick off the finale with dance performances.