Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India: When and where to watch Farah Khan hosted show

The adventure TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi has been revamped for a special edition titled Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. The eight-episode series has film director and choreographer Farah Khan hosting the curtain-raiser episodes. Rohit Shetty, who is away from Mumbai, will join the series after the first two episodes.

Shot in Mumbai, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India will feature the former contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi will be competing for the trophy.

Apart from being high on action, the makers of the show also promise it to be a complete entertainer with comedian Gaurav Dubey performing pranks on the contestants. Actor Jay Bhansuhali who is pepped to perform stunts on the show, told indianexpress.com, “It is one of my favourite shows, and I think every television star wants to be a part of an action-packed series like Khatron. As kids, we all enjoyed the idea of flying cars, jumping around from heights – we used to dream about this. It is thus a no brainer when you actually get a chance to be a part of it.

Wondering when and where to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India?

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India goes on air tonight at 9 pm on Colors TV. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm and will also stream on Voot Select. To stream it live, you can switch to Jio TV.

