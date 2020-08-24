Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India: Karan Wahi, Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are the finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India was launched as a filler before the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 (Photo: Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram).

Khatron Ke Khiladi — Made in India launched earlier this month as a special edition on Colors. Featuring the champions of previous seasons, the adventure reality show, for the first time, has been shot in India. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the mini-series is set to air its finale next week. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin are the top three contestants.

A source shared with us that the team is yet to shoot the final task. While Wahi had already won the ‘Ticket to Finale’, the girls — Nia and Jasmin won the semi-finale tasks to join him in the last round. Interestingly, Jasmin had got eliminated in Sunday episode but given it was a no-elimination week, she managed to survive.

“Jasmin Bhasin and Bharti Singh, who are close friends, were pitted against each other in the last task. Based on trust, the stunt required them to cheat on their opponent to win,” said the source.

Apart from Wahi, Sharma and Bhasin, the other contestants this season were Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Bharti Singh and Rithvik Dhanjani. Filmmaker Farah Khan had stepped in for Rohit Shetty for the first two episodes, as he was not in the city due to prior commitments. Despite facing multiple limitations while shooting in Mumbai, the team did manage to pull off a number of daredevil stunts.

The special edition went on air post Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 wrapped up, as a filler before Bigg Boss 14 launches. While there has been a slight delay with regard to BB14, the casting team has been working extensively for the Salman Khan show to get the best lot of contestants.

