Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale LIVE UPDATES: Nia Sharma aces first stunt

Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India airs on Colors.

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India is currently airing on Colors. The five finalists of Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show are Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and Karan Wahi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which was launched earlier this month, also saw Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and Aly Goni as contestants.

The stunt-reality show was filmed in India for the first time.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, Karan Wahi had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about overcoming your fears while doing the stunt, but there will be a level of fear always. However, I always say that the show gave me so much. It has changed my ideologies. Apart from courage, it also made me more aware about myself.”