Sunday, August 30, 2020
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale LIVE UPDATES: Nia Sharma aces first stunt

The five finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India are Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and Karan Wahi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 30, 2020 9:20:49 pm
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in IndiaKhatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India airs on Colors.

The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India is currently airing on Colors. The five finalists of Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show are Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and Karan Wahi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, which was launched earlier this month, also saw Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, Jay Bhanushali and Aly Goni as contestants.

The stunt-reality show was filmed in India for the first time.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, Karan Wahi had earlier told indianexpress.com, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is all about overcoming your fears while doing the stunt, but there will be a level of fear always. However, I always say that the show gave me so much. It has changed my ideologies. Apart from courage, it also made me more aware about myself.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

21:14 (IST)30 Aug 2020
Nia Sharma proceeds with caution

Nia Sharma performs the first stunt of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale. She has to make her way across a steel structure which is several feet above the ground.

21:06 (IST)30 Aug 2020
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale begins

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale begins with a fun quiz featuring the finalists.

21:04 (IST)30 Aug 2020
Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India finale just a few minutes away

Here is a sneak peek of Nia Sharma performing a stunt during the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India.

Rohit Shetty took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote, "Before commencing the shoot for this season, we were worried because of pandemic, lockdown, safety of the unit and contestants and will we be able to match the international standards of action for this season of khatron ke khiladi as we were shooting it in Mumbai. But at last we pulled it off! Thank you to my audience for supporting and loving the show as always. And I am really proud of MY ACTION TEAM for making this season as one of the best...After all it’s MADE IN INIDA 👊🏻 Signing out...But, not for long 😉❤️🙏🏻"

