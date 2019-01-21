Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Sreesanth gets evicted from Rohit Shetty’s show

Sreesanth on Sunday became the second contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. His exit became a topic of debate after host Rohit Shetty and contestants felt he underperformed in order to save Ridhima Pandit.

The pre-eviction task had Sreesanth and Pandit paired together. The task required Sreesanth to find his way amid electronic laser lights while the Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant had to give directions. Whenever he touched a laser, both experienced an electric shock.

Ridhima Pandit, who blanked out midway, decided to abort the task, leaving Sreesanth quite miffed. While Pandit was majorly at fault as she did not provide clear directions, they both were sent to the eviction round.

There, Sreesanth apparently took a long time deliberately, so that the TV actor gets saved. While contestants slammed him for letting go off his position in the show, Sreesanth maintained that his luck failed him. Even host Rohit Shetty looked visibly upset over losing one of the strongest contestants on his show.

The former cricketer became the nation’s favourite after his Bigg Boss 12 stint. While on that show, he was projected as an angry young man, on Khatron, the audience got to see his fun side. From showing off his acting skills to his victory dance, Sreesanth’s cool personality was loved by all.

The adventure reality series earlier saw Avika Gor getting eliminated. Post the two evictions, the contestants remaining in the competition are Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan, Punit J Pathak, Vikas Gupta, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aly Goni, Zain Imam and Jasmin Bhasin.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.