Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Everything we know about the Rohit Shetty hosted show so far

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with its new season. With the tagline ‘Jigar pe trigger’, the ninth season promises to be an exciting affair. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the shoot for the series happened in Argentina, last year in July.

Talking about the new season, Rohit in a statement shared, “The untamed terrains of Argentina, the high intensity of stunts and the brave hearted contestants is what this season is all about. After the last season, this time we have taken the stunts to a new level which will challenge the contestants and make them test their boundaries. I am confident that the show will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats and they will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making each contestant perform their stunts”

Here’s everything we know about Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 so far.

Contestants

The season will see an eclectic mix of celebrity contestants take up the most daring challenges. Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be pitted against each other. Along with the real-life couple, reel life jodi of Zain Imam and Jasmin Bhasin from Tashan-e-Ishq will also face their fears. Bigg Boss superstars Vikas Gupta and Sreesanth would once again lock horns with each other in the series. Like every year, television personalities will again dominate the series with Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant star Ridhima Pandit and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni. On the Bollywood front, actor Shamita Shetty, singer-actor Aditya Narayan and choreographer-turned-actor Punit Pathak have been roped in.

Our khiladis are all geared up for the season to begin! Are you? Watch the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi from 5th Jan, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM. #JigarPeTrigger #KKK9 pic.twitter.com/ueOZzERCpP — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 4, 2019

Finalists

Indianexpress.com had exclusively reported about Punit Pathak, Ridhima Pandit and Aditya Narayan being the top three contestants. One among them would be announced as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. A source had shared with us, “It was a very thrilling and unexpected season this time. There were quite a few underdogs, who managed to beat all odds to reach the top. The finale task was a grand one designed by Rohit Shetty. It had a number of stages and many difficult elements packed in it. The top three contestants really had a close competition and even we are excited to know, who won the task.”

Controversies

Even before the show could hit the screens, it got embroiled in a number of controversies. Shamita, who was one of the first celebs to come on-board, fell sick few days before the shoot. Her failing health made her participation in KKK9 doubtful. But the actor recovered in time and entered the competition as a wildcard. Also, this season the contestants met with a lot of accidents during shoots. While Vikas Gupta got bitten by a snake, Aditya Narayan hurt his eyes and Zain came back with an injured hand. It is said, Rohit Shetty, who is very particular about safety, was furious by the developments.

When will the show begin?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 will start airing on January 5. It will be broadcast every Saturday and Sunday.

Khatron se muqabla, tashan khiladiyon wala! Watch the all new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi starting tomorrow, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM. #KKK9 #JigarPeTrigger #RohitShetty pic.twitter.com/nXIDmsRfR2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 4, 2019

What time will it air?

The adventure-based reality show will air at 9 pm.

Where can you watch it?

You can watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Colors. Jio subscribers will have the privilege to watch the show on their JioTv app. The episode will also be uploaded the next day on Voot app and website.

Adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi launched in India in 2006. Akshay Kumar hosted the first two seasons, followed by Priyanka Chopra in the third season. While Akshay came back for the fourth installment, Rohit Shetty preceded him for the next ones, with Arjun Kapoor taking charge of the seventh season.