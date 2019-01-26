Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Of aborted tasks and forced drama

Every time I sit down to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, I end up recalling Aditya Narayan’s statement, ‘Yeh TV wale hai’, again and again. The singer, on the first day, made the remark while talking about his co-contestants’ overdramatic nature. The adventure reality show might be topping the TRP chart, but it’s falling short of ‘reality’. The Rohit Shetty-hosted series also risks being remembered for the maximum number of aborted tasks.

Every episode of the show, so far, has seen a contestant giving up. Zain Imam, who impressed all by acing the first task, couldn’t manage to hold his breathe underwater and aborted another task even before it could start. On the other hand, Haarsh Limbachiyaa seems to fear every possible thing. While Rohit Shetty and wife Bharti Singh managed to cajole him through the height task, he aborted two tasks last week.

Also, last week, the controversial exit of Sreesanth was due to Ridhima Pandit calling off the task. The challenge required Sreesanth to cross a path filled with laser lights, while Ridhima had to give him instructions. Whenever his foot touched the laser, they both got electric shocks. Not being able to guide him well, the two tirelessly bore the shocks. Numb with the pain, Ridhima aborted the task just two steps away from the finishing line, leading Sreesanth to get furious. With a bruised ego, Sreesanth underperformed the elimination task to save Pandit.

These developments even led host Rohit Shetty to lose his calm. He pulled up the contestants on disrespecting tasks and the efforts put in by the crew. Shetty also slammed contestants for taking the show lightly. Every season, the show has had some strong performers. Be it Asha Negi, Sana Saeed, Ravi Dubey or Shantanu Maheshwari, they made their mark in the show by their grit and determination. But this season is all about cooking up drama.

Also, what’s rather amusing is to see Rohit Shetty being too candid on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. It comes as a drastic change from his earlier hard taskmaster avatar. The recent episode based on ghosts looked so forced and silly. And added to that were the actors overacting in the buffer segments.

Well, also signing Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa seems more like a ploy by the channel to keep the fun going. The couple provides a hearty laugh with their antics and are the only entertaining contestants around. It even makes you wonder whether the two are still in the competition only because of that!