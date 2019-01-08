Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 first impression: A Bharti Singh show from the word go

Khatron Ke Khiladi is back with another thrilling season. And if the first two episodes are any indication, the show is slowly moving towards drama and humour than the adventure it earlier promised.

In the second episode, a few contestants overreacted to Aditya Narayan completing his task. The young singer-anchor exclaimed justifying their action, “TV wale hai.” At that moment, you realise that indeed this action-packed series has now become a regular ‘TV wala’ reality show.

From the word go, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 belongs to Bharti Singh. The few tense moments during the tasks get overshadowed completely by Bharti’s comedy. Clearly, the makers knew that her banter with host Rohit Shetty and the contestants would keep the audience hooked. And giving her company is husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will be her soft target throughout the show.

Be it her hilarious commentary, making Haarsh drink weird concoctions before his tasks or her interaction with the foreign crew, Bharti keeps the energy going. Even Rohit, who comes across as a serious taskmaster otherwise, is seen indulging in some fun.

Coming to the other contestants, Bigg Boss 12 fans would be in for a surprise to see a ‘cool’ Sreesanth on the show. All set for his new innings in the acting world, Sreesanth pulls an entertaining Amitabh Bachchan act in the first episode. His dance skills and funny one-liners would also come as a treat for his fans. Ridhima Pandit and Jasmin Bhasin add the much-needed glamour to the season. While the girls shed tears and are in a daze before the tasks, they seem to be tough competition.

Zain Imam came as a happy surprise as he aced the first task with much ease. Being acrophobic, his determination helped him overcome his fears as he crawled on an iron rod atop a 21-storey building. Mastermind Vikas Gupta fell prey to haste in his task, landing him in the eviction round. Look out for him as he promises to be the drama-magnet in the show.

While every season we have seen tasks being repeated, the makers have innovated this time. In the first week itself, we have seen six tasks being performed. While the height tasks seemed quite impossible to complete, the creepy-crawlies and insects gave Avika Gor and Sreesanth a hard time. The former cricketer had to miss the second day after being badly bitten by ants. Introducing the ‘prank’ segment with Punit J Pathak and Rohit’s mother calling between tasks seemed quite forced and unwarranted. It only shows the desperation of makers to generate laughs and drama.

As for the host, Rohit Shetty made his grand entry on the Simmba title track. As readers would know Khatron Ke Khiladi was shot way back in July. So, the contestants congratulating him for the film’s success makes you feel that Rohit was indeed quite confident about Simmba.

Also, while introducing Sreesanth, a shoddy dubbed voice of Rohit Shetty talks about him missing the Bigg Boss 12 trophy by an inch. It was just not needed. It also made few viewers believe that his Bigg Boss loss was planned. Last but not the least, while Rohit Shetty is a sport, there are moments when he wants to give up on the drama of these ‘TV wale’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 airs Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.