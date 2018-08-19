Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Aditya Narayan, Ridhima Pandit and Punit Pathak emerge as the top three finalists

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 would premiere on televisions next year. Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 would premiere on televisions next year.

Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 has wrapped up its shooting in Argentina. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that after a tough month long schedule, Aditya Narayan, Ridhima Pandit and Punit Pathak became the finalists of the adventure-based reality show. The three competed in the grand finale task, which, as per sources was a close match. The winner announcement will happen much later, post the show goes on air.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “It was a very thrilling and unexpected season this time. There were quite a few underdogs, who managed to beat all odds to reach the top. Aditya even injured his eyes quite badly in one of the task but that did not deter his spirit. The finale task was a grand one designed by Rohit Shetty. It had a number of stages and many difficult elements packed in it. The top three contestants really had a close competition and even we are excited to know, who won the task.”

Along with Aditya, Ridhima and Punit, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 will see TV personalities Vikas Gupta, Jasmin Bhasin, Zain Imam, Aly Goni, Avika Gor, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty and ex-cricketer Sreesanth competing for the title. From the time, the squad had reached Argentina, they had been having a blast. This is probably the first time that the contestants have all gelled up so well and enjoyed themselves during breaks from their thrilling tasks.

This season also created buzz for the maximum number of injuries. While Aditya fell down hurting his eyes, Vikas got bitten by a snake and Zain injured his hands. It has been reported that Rohit was furious over the accidents as he maintains strict safety measures on his sets.

Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have each hosted the show in various seasons. The last season of KKK was won by Shantanu Maheshwari. Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey ended up as the first and second runner up, respectively.

This time Khatron Ke Khiladi has been pushed to January next year. As per creative changes, it will launch on Colors after Bigg Boss 12 wraps up.

