Confirmed: Bharti Singh, Avika Gor and Sreesanth to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Here’s the confirmed list of contestants, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Here’s the confirmed list of contestants,

Indianexpress.com on Monday secured the confirmed list of 12 celebrities who will be seen on the ninth season of adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the season will see popular TV and Bollywood celebrities facing their fears by participating in challenging tasks.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen competing against each other in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. After the real-life couple, next is the reel life jodi of Zain Imam and Jasmin Bhasin. The actors, who mesmerised all with their chemistry in Tashan-E-Ishq, have signed on the dotted line.

Once again, the season will see television personalities dominating the show. Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta, Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant star Ridhima Pandit and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni have been finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

On the Bollywood front, actor Shamita Shetty, singer-actor Aditya Narayan and choreographer-turned-actor Punit Pathak will be seen facing their fears. Last but not the least, controversial cricketer Sreesanth will also join the gang.

A source shared with us, “This time the makers are leaving no stone unturned to produce one of the most exciting seasons of the show. The contestants will start flying to Argentina from July 11 and the shoot will begin from July 15.”

Launched in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is an Indian adaptation of popular American game show Fear Factor. To be shot in Argentina, the ninth season of the show will launch next month on Colors.

