Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9: Will cherish the injury marks as proof of my strength

Avika Gor was evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 on Saturday. The Balika Vadhu actor was pitted against her friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin in the elimination task. After her exit, the actor spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about her participation, overcoming her fears and lessons from the show.

Talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi experience, Gor said, “It was an amazing time that I had with the team. When we were flying to Argentina, I was still in a second mind on my flight. I was really thinking about going back. And now people are saying that if I could do this at such a young age, I can really do bigger things (laughs). I remember Rohit Shetty sir always said that more than winning, you should get all tasks done. I am so proud of myself that I completed all my tasks. I think everyone who gets a chance to do Khatron, should take it up without a thought. It is a life changing experience for sure.”

The first week turned out to be difficult for the young girl as she faced an allergic reaction after a task. “The task was really very difficult. Not just me, even Sreesanth faced a reaction because of the insect bites. And cockroaches are my biggest phobia. To be inside the box with them was a nightmare. But I am happy that I did manage to get over my fear,” shared the actor.

Avika Gor was the youngest contestant in KKK9. When asked if that made it difficult to cope up with the challenges, she said, “Not at all. The show is not about age, to be honest. And being the youngest, I was simply pampered by all my co-contestants. Be it Bharti Singh, Aly Goni or Jasmin Bhasin, they took so much care. I remember once I didn’t want to go to the doctors, and Shamita Shetty and Vikas Gupta were on my door, and forced me to go for the check-up. I think being the youngest was the best part as I was loved and how!”

As she spoke about being looked after, we wondered if there was a sense of competition or friendship between the participants. The actor said, “It’s friendship completely. Unfortunately, as I fell ill, I couldn’t go out too often. But the connections that we have made is for life. It was really special. Jasmin and Aly are really fun to be around. I have found a brother in Aly. Bharti and Haarsh make sure that everyone is smiling around them. Competition is definitely there but we believed in backing each other more.”

Sharing that host Rohit Shetty also has a soft side, the 21-year-old said, “At times he would be really strict. But I think it’s only because he wanted us to complete the task safely. He made it an effort to make us comfortable during the stunts. Also, he really pushed us and supported us to give our best. It is because of his motivation that we could do so well.”

Stating that she was indeed disappointed to get evicted first, Avika said, “I really felt bad as I wanted to do as many tasks I could and even win the show. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity after all. But then after the allergic reaction, the doctors gave me a lot of limitation. So I wouldn’t have been able to do most of the tasks. But yes, I will cherish each moment spent on the show. I will flaunt the injuries and marks like shields. It will remind me of how strong and courageous I was on the show.”

After Avika Gor, Sreesanth also got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.