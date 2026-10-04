Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra takes home trophy and Rs 20 lakhs

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi returned with Season 15 in August this year after a one-year break. With the theme Darr Ka Naya Daur, the season brought together former contestants and new participants to compete against each other. After weeks of taking on challenging stunts, television actor Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Avinash Mishra defeated fellow top 3 finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry to lift the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 trophy. Along with the title, Avinash won prize money of Rs 20 lakh, a trip to Europe and a car. The top 3 finalists were also given a bike.

Talking about his win, Avinash said in a statement, “Winning Khatron Ke Khiladi feels special because I thought I signed up for the show with a point to prove, but along the way, the person I ended up proving it to, was myself. I have spent years being associated with television and, yes, with being the good-looking guy on screen. I enjoyed that journey, but I also knew there was so much more I wanted people to see in me. This show gave me the chance to put everything else aside and literally let my actions speak.”

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He continued, “Most of this journey was actually about the mind. You can prepare yourself physically, but when you are standing at the edge of something terrifying, there is no performance left – it is just you, your fear and the decision you make in that moment. I had to learn to tune out the noise, trust myself, and keep going. There were days when I surprised myself, and those are the moments I will cherish. And to win the show after everything I have discovered about myself here is the kind of ending I could only have hoped for. I came to Khatron Ke Khiladi wanting to test myself; I am leaving with a belief in myself that I didn’t have before. That, for me, is the biggest victory.”

Avinash Mishra wins Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Photos: Avinash Mishra/ Instagram) Avinash Mishra wins Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Photos: Avinash Mishra/ Instagram)

Right from the beginning, Avinash Mishra emerged as one of the strongest performers on the show. In fact, he did not abort a single task throughout the season and also won the Swift Immunity Jacket, which gave him the power to either save a contestant from elimination or opt out of performing a task. Despite his consistent performance in the stunts, Avinash faced stiff competition from Farrhana Bhatt and Orry from the new batch, as well as returning contestants Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18 finalist Avinash Mishra on his negative image: ‘I have no regrets’

About Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra has been working in television for nearly a decade. Before becoming an actor, he worked as a DJ. Avinash made his acting debut in 2016 with Sethji and later appeared in Ishqbaaz in 2017. In 2018, his performance in Mariam Khan Reporting Live brought him wider recognition.

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A turning point in his career came with the 2022 show Nath. Avinash followed up its success with a stint on Bigg Boss 18 in 2024, where he emerged as one of the strongest contenders and finished fourth. While he was still inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, Avinash was finalised as a contestant for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.