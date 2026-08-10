Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanikaa Dhawan have hot wax poured on them in ‘brutal’ task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 sparked outrage on social media last week after 4 contestants were left severely bruised in a pellet gun task. In its second week, as the stunts leveled up, another stunt seemed to have put contestants in danger in the molten wax task. This season, the four contestants who get the ‘fear fanda’ have to perform an elimination task which is designed around pain endurance. This week, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanikaa Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, and Vishal Aditya Singh had to collect hot wax that was poured on their hands. After the task was aired, contestants strongly reacted to the task; some even called this season ‘brutal’.

Rubina Dilaik’s hot wax stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

After Rohit Shetty announced the task, all four contestants got very anxious. While Ruhanikaa started crying, Rohit Shetty explained that the task would go on for 10 minutes and the contestants could quit when they wanted. At the end, the contestant who collects the maximum wax will be saved from elimination. Pacifying Ruhanikaa, Rubina said, “All of us are scared; I am getting goosebumps. I have to use all my strength and patience here to endure this pain.” Vishal Aditya Singh added, “This pain auction has left me speechless; my entire body is paining.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna gets severly injured by pellet gun during a task

Ahead of the stunt, Rohit Shetty informed that the stunt will be performed under medical supervision. While Ruhanikaa broke down while performing the stunt, other contestants also screamed in pain. Rubina screamed, “It’s just killing. My soul has come out, sir.” After Rohit announced that the flow of the hot wax would be increased, Rubina said, “Now, it’s stinging, and those stings are unbearable. The wax on the layer is penetrating even deeper. The impact is killing.”As the flow of the hot wax increased, Ruhanikaa Dhawan aborted the task, while Harsh Gujral won.

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After the task, Vishal Aditya Singh said, “The pain auction is something; we come on a show and shoot ourselves in the foot. We go through this process, and it’s painful.” Rubina added, “The skin tolerance just kept breaking; I wanted to see my pain threshold. My condition is so bad that even talking is taking too much energy.” Fans have strongly reacted to this task; one of them shared the video on social media and wrote, “What is this? The molten wax will cause blisters.” Another fan said in a video, “The KKK 15 stunts this year are so tough, I am scared only looking at them. Last week, the gun stunt worsened their condition; what would these contestants go through in performing these stunts? It’s brutal.” Many fans pointed out that a similar stunt was performed by actress Tejasswi Prakash on KKK10, and she had done it quite well.

A third fan wrote, “This show looks like torture now.” Another contestant also condemned the stunt and wrote, “These are not stunts, they are literally torture for the contestants.” One of the contestants wrote, “This rubber pellet stunt was not cool. By injuring participants, KKK cannot say it’s fear factor. Remove this stunt. It’s not at all cool to hurt anyone.”

Contestants react to dangerous stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Last week, after 40 rubber pellets were shot at contestants, leaving them injured, the show received some outrage. Following this, the contestants spoke to Variety India about performing such dangerous stunts. Karan Wahi told Variety India, “I’ve been a part of the show three times, and from the beginning, we are clearly told about the dos and don’ts. How to go ahead in a stunt and how much we can push ourselves. Everything is explained in detail. He’s completely involved. So, I genuinely feel there isn’t any chance of long-term damage to anybody. It hasn’t happened in all these years. Every performer should follow the rules. If you don’t follow the safety protocols, there are chances of injury.”

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Avika Gor added, “From everything I’ve experienced, these shows involve extensive planning, professional stunt teams, medical support, safety briefings and multiple checks before any stunt is attempted.” Vishal Aditya Singh also said, “The team that handles the logistics is top-class. I feel people who enter the show know it is an adventure and stunt-based show that needs a certain level of fitness and risk-taking. No unpleasant calamity has ever occurred on the show so far. Yes, injuries can happen, but such accidents can happen in daily life too. There is the luck factor. It is a tragedy that I had to leave it midway due to the injury.”

Banijay Asia’s CEO, Deepak Dhar, had also told Hindustan Times last week that the show is “not all brutal” and all stunts are performed under extreme expert supervision. After failing at the eviction stunts, Vishal Aditya Singh got eliminated from the show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.