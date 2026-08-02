Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik faces medical emergency, Gaurav Khanna set on fire

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 first impression: Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 premiered on JioHotstar and Colors TV on Saturday. The premiere episode made it clear that the show has undergone a major revamp, with fresh segments and more demanding stunts.
In the very first episode, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency, Shagun Sharma nearly fainted, and Gaurav Khanna was engulfed in flames during a stunt.
What’s new on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
With Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 bringing together contestants from previous editions and fresh faces, the makers have built the format around an old-versus-new theme. The old batch comprises Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh, while the new batch includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Harsh Gujral. Each challenge pits two contestants from the old batch against two from the new batch, with the losing team facing consequences.
Unlike every year, this season has not yet introduced the ‘fear fanda’ (a band that was given to contestants who lost the task). In place of that, the losing contestants have to face their personal fear. In the first episode, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmine Bhasin, and Rithvik Dhanjani had to take on this challenge.
Another new addition this season is the behind-the-scenes access it offers viewers. From stunt rehearsals and Rohit Shetty coordinating with the crew to stunt coordinators communicating during tasks and contestants being briefed before performing, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 gives audiences an unprecedented look at what goes on behind the scenes.
The intensity of the stunts has also been dialled up this season. One of the toughest challenges in the premiere episode tested the contestants’ claustrophobia. They were vacuum-sealed against a plastic wall with a limited oxygen supply and had to use the attached oxygen pipe to navigate across all four corners of the enclosure, switching on lights to complete the task. Even the stunt experts who rehearsed the challenge required medical attention afterwards. During the task, Shagun Sharma nearly fainted, while Jasmin Bhasin was forced to abort the challenge midway.
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Highlights from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 first episode
Rubina Dilaik’s medical emergency
The season’s opening stunt saw Rubina Dilaik and Avika Gor take on Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. In the challenge, one contestant hung from a net suspended beneath a helicopter while their partner, seated inside the chopper, had to climb down and untie them. Rubina was suspended from the net, while Avika attempted the rescue. Once freed, Rubina plunged into the water and had to swim to a house in the middle of the lake to retrieve a charger. The task concluded when the charger was handed over to the contestant aboard the helicopter, triggering an explosion. During the stunt, Rubina nearly drowned. Although she completed the challenge, she collapsed from exhaustion afterwards and was rushed away in an ambulance for medical attention. Gaurav and Farrhana later attempted the same stunt but failed to complete it.
Gaurav Khanna was set on fire
After failing at the first task, Gaurav Khanna’s performance left many contestants disappointed. As a consequence, he was made to confront his fear of fire. Under expert supervision and with all safety precautions in place, Gaurav was briefly set on fire as part of a challenge and had to run to a designated point.
The second stunt featured Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi taking on the vacuum-sealed challenge. While Avinash completed it successfully, Shagun was forced to quit after struggling to breathe and nearly fainting inside the plastic enclosure. Later, Jasmin Bhasin and Ruhanika Dhawan attempted the same challenge. Jasmin accidentally dropped her oxygen pipe and had to abort the stunt, while Ruhanika completed it successfully. Following her loss, Jasmin was made to confront her fear of electric shocks.
Morne Morkel’s guest appearance
Former South Africa fast bowler and current India bowling coach Morne Morkel made a special appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The third stunt saw contestants face Morkel’s pace as they attempted to hit one of his deliveries. After Harsh Gujral from the new batch successfully completed the challenge, Rithvik Dhanjani was made to confront his personal fear of change. As part of the punishment, Rohit Shetty trimmed Rithvik’s beard.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More