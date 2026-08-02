Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rubina Dilaik faces medical emergency, Gaurav Khanna set on fire

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 first impression: Rohit Shetty‘s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 premiered on JioHotstar and Colors TV on Saturday. The premiere episode made it clear that the show has undergone a major revamp, with fresh segments and more demanding stunts.

In the very first episode, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency, Shagun Sharma nearly fainted, and Gaurav Khanna was engulfed in flames during a stunt.

With Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 bringing together contestants from previous editions and fresh faces, the makers have built the format around an old-versus-new theme. The old batch comprises Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Jasmin Bhasin, Avika Gor and Vishal Aditya Singh, while the new batch includes Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry, Ruhanika Dhawan, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Harsh Gujral. Each challenge pits two contestants from the old batch against two from the new batch, with the losing team facing consequences.

Also Read: ‘My colour blindness is going to be a problem’: Gaurav Khanna on participating in KKK 15

Unlike every year, this season has not yet introduced the ‘fear fanda’ (a band that was given to contestants who lost the task). In place of that, the losing contestants have to face their personal fear. In the first episode, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmine Bhasin, and Rithvik Dhanjani had to take on this challenge.

Another new addition this season is the behind-the-scenes access it offers viewers. From stunt rehearsals and Rohit Shetty coordinating with the crew to stunt coordinators communicating during tasks and contestants being briefed before performing, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 gives audiences an unprecedented look at what goes on behind the scenes.

The intensity of the stunts has also been dialled up this season. One of the toughest challenges in the premiere episode tested the contestants’ claustrophobia. They were vacuum-sealed against a plastic wall with a limited oxygen supply and had to use the attached oxygen pipe to navigate across all four corners of the enclosure, switching on lights to complete the task. Even the stunt experts who rehearsed the challenge required medical attention afterwards. During the task, Shagun Sharma nearly fainted, while Jasmin Bhasin was forced to abort the challenge midway.

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Highlights from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 first episode

Rubina Dilaik’s medical emergency

The season’s opening stunt saw Rubina Dilaik and Avika Gor take on Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. In the challenge, one contestant hung from a net suspended beneath a helicopter while their partner, seated inside the chopper, had to climb down and untie them. Rubina was suspended from the net, while Avika attempted the rescue. Once freed, Rubina plunged into the water and had to swim to a house in the middle of the lake to retrieve a charger. The task concluded when the charger was handed over to the contestant aboard the helicopter, triggering an explosion. During the stunt, Rubina nearly drowned. Although she completed the challenge, she collapsed from exhaustion afterwards and was rushed away in an ambulance for medical attention. Gaurav and Farrhana later attempted the same stunt but failed to complete it.

Gaurav Khanna was set on fire

After failing at the first task, Gaurav Khanna’s performance left many contestants disappointed. As a consequence, he was made to confront his fear of fire. Under expert supervision and with all safety precautions in place, Gaurav was briefly set on fire as part of a challenge and had to run to a designated point.

Shagun Sharma almost fainted

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The second stunt featured Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi taking on the vacuum-sealed challenge. While Avinash completed it successfully, Shagun was forced to quit after struggling to breathe and nearly fainting inside the plastic enclosure. Later, Jasmin Bhasin and Ruhanika Dhawan attempted the same challenge. Jasmin accidentally dropped her oxygen pipe and had to abort the stunt, while Ruhanika completed it successfully. Following her loss, Jasmin was made to confront her fear of electric shocks.

Morne Morkel’s guest appearance

Former South Africa fast bowler and current India bowling coach Morne Morkel made a special appearance on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The third stunt saw contestants face Morkel’s pace as they attempted to hit one of his deliveries. After Harsh Gujral from the new batch successfully completed the challenge, Rithvik Dhanjani was made to confront his personal fear of change. As part of the punishment, Rohit Shetty trimmed Rithvik’s beard.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 airs on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.