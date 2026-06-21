Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty laughs as Rubina Dilaik gets covered in snakes, watch

In the latest Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen covered in snakes, while Farrhana Bhatt and Gaurav Khanna are heard screaming in pain during a stunt.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 21, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Rohit Shetty Rubina Dilaik Khatron Ke Khiladi 15Rohit Shetty laughs as Rubina Dilaik performs stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photos: ColorsTV / YouTube)
Make us preferred source on Google

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been generating significant buzz on social media. While fans are eagerly waiting for Season 15 of the stunt-based reality show, a new promo, featuring Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, and others performing some daredevil stunts, was unveiled on Saturday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promised ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’, and the latest promo suggests that contestants will be pushed to their limits with a series of intense stunts. In the clip, Rubina Dilaik is seen covered in snakes, while Karan Wahi struggles to escape a plastic capsule. Jasmine Bhasin is suspended upside down from a plane, and Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Ruhanika Dhawan are seen screaming during a shock-based challenge. The promo concludes with host Rohit Shetty’s wicked laugh.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors TV wrote, “Iss baar darr bhi kaanp uthega! (This time even fear will tremble!)”

Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry hints at getting evicted first from Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants and start date

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi features 13 contestants, including Avika Gor, Shagun Sharma, Orry, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanika Dhawan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, and Jasmine Bhasin.

While the premiere date has not yet been announced, the 40-day-long schedule for the show was completed just two days ago.

Also Read – Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry complains as filming begins in Cape Town, Rohit Shetty’s first look leaked

Story continues below this ad

According to reports, Orry was the first contestant to be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, followed by Avika Gor. Vishal Aditya Singh was forced to exit the show after suffering a serious injury during a stunt. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna was reportedly eliminated before the finale, which will see Avinash Mishra, Karan Wahi, and Farrhana Bhatt compete for the title.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
facebook
twitter
instagram

Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments