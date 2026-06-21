Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty laughs as Rubina Dilaik gets covered in snakes, watch

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been generating significant buzz on social media. While fans are eagerly waiting for Season 15 of the stunt-based reality show, a new promo, featuring Rubina Dilaik, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, and others performing some daredevil stunts, was unveiled on Saturday.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promised ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’, and the latest promo suggests that contestants will be pushed to their limits with a series of intense stunts. In the clip, Rubina Dilaik is seen covered in snakes, while Karan Wahi struggles to escape a plastic capsule. Jasmine Bhasin is suspended upside down from a plane, and Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, and Ruhanika Dhawan are seen screaming during a shock-based challenge. The promo concludes with host Rohit Shetty’s wicked laugh.