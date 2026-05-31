Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty announces new season in his signature style, watch

Colors TV’s popular stunt-based-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning after a year-long hiatus, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty back as the host of the latest season. Anticipation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, currently being filmed in Cape Town, has been high, particularly because of its theme, Darr Ka Naya Daur (A New Era of Fear). Adding to the excitement, the new season features a mix of former contestants and fresh faces. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first promo of the upcoming season.

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s first promo

In the promo, Rohit Shetty is seen competing with lightweight aircraft, as he performs some drifts with his car.