Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty announces new season in his signature style, watch

This marks Rohit Shetty’s 10th season as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Over the years, the show has also been hosted by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMay 31, 2026 11:26 AM IST
Rohit Shetty Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promoRohit Shetty appears in first Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 promo. (Photo: Colors TV)
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Colors TV’s popular stunt-based-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi is returning after a year-long hiatus, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty back as the host of the latest season. Anticipation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, currently being filmed in Cape Town, has been high, particularly because of its theme, Darr Ka Naya Daur (A New Era of Fear). Adding to the excitement, the new season features a mix of former contestants and fresh faces. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the first promo of the upcoming season.

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15’s first promo

In the promo, Rohit Shetty is seen competing with lightweight aircraft, as he performs some drifts with his car.

Reacting to the show’s promo, a fan wrote, “My favorite show is back.” Another fan commented, “So much excited for this season only for Farrhana Bhatt.”

This marks Rohit Shetty’s 10th season as the host of the stunt-based reality show. Over the years, the show has also been hosted by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry hints at getting evicted first from Rohit Shetty’s show

This year, the lineup of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants includes some renowned names from Indian television. Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna and runner-up Farrhana Bhatt will be seen on the show. Besides Gaurav and Farrhana, the show also features Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Harsh Gujral, Orry, Shagun Sharma, Avinash Mishra, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

This season, the challenges are expected to be more intense than ever, in keeping with the show’s promise of ushering in a new era of fear. A source close to the production tells us that viewers can expect a fresh set of stunts, with only a handful of fan favourite challenges likely to return.

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Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘Dealing with heartbreak on a daily basis’

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will stream on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday and Sunday. The show will reportedly go on air on July 25.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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