Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Pranali Rathod, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show? Here’s what we know

The Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is finally set to return after a year-long hiatus. Last year, Season 15 did not go on air due to differences between the producers and the channel. The decision to take a break was also influenced by the low TRPs of the previous season.

However, in February this year, Colors TV announced the show’s return. Since then, fans have been eager to find out who will participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show.

Now, SCREEN has learnt of a few names likely to participate in the upcoming season. The line-up includes celebrities from Bigg Boss, The 50, and Traitors. While the channel and makers are yet to make an official announcement, sources reveal that several contestants have either signed on or are in the final stages of negotiations.