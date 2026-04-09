Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Pranali Rathod, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show? Here’s what we know

The Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is finally set to return after a year-long hiatus. Last year, Season 15 did not go on air due to differences between the producers and the channel. The decision to take a break was also influenced by the low TRPs of the previous season.
However, in February this year, Colors TV announced the show’s return. Since then, fans have been eager to find out who will participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show.
Now, SCREEN has learnt of a few names likely to participate in the upcoming season. The line-up includes celebrities from Bigg Boss, The 50, and Traitors. While the channel and makers are yet to make an official announcement, sources reveal that several contestants have either signed on or are in the final stages of negotiations.
Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya, who was last seen on Laughter Chefs Season 3, is said to have been finalised for the show.
3. Farrhana Bhat
Bigg Boss 19 finalist Farrhana Bhat is believed to have been finalised for Khatron Ke Khiladi. All eyes are likely to be on Farrhana, given her strong-willed stance on Bigg Boss.
4. Pranali Rathod
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The latest name to join the list of probable contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is Pranali Rathod, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to a report in The Times of India, she is in advanced stages of discussions and is keen to participate in the stunt-based reality show.
Popular TV actor Ankit Gupta, who was seen on Bigg Boss 16, is also reportedly in talks for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Several other popular celebrities are also in discussions with the makers. Others reportedly approached include Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khannam Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Digvijay Rathee, Arbaaz Patel, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Manisha Rani, and Dhanashree Verma. Divya Agarwal, who appeared on The 50, was also approached for the show. However, she had exclusively confirmed to SCREEN that she declined the offer.
In 2025, Rohit Shetty confirmed on Bigg Boss 19 that Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 will go on air this year. A source close to the production revealed that the show is expected to go on floors by the end of May or early June, with a likely premiere in mid-June or early July. As in previous seasons, it is expected to be shot in Cape Town, although the final location is yet to be confirmed.
DISCLAIMER: This report is based on circulating social media speculation and news reports regarding potential contestants and has not been officially confirmed by the show’s producers or the network.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More