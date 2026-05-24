Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry hints at getting evicted first from Rohit Shetty’s show

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 began filming in Cape Town, South Africa, last week. Returning after a year-long gap, the stunt-based reality show promises a fresh dose of adrenaline, with 13 contestants taking on high-octane challenges this season. While participants have been sharing fun glimpses from their time in South Africa, it appears that the first eviction may have already taken place. Social media influencer Orry recently hinted at his exit from the show.
Orry evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Recently, Orry shared photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Such lovely people, such lovely memories, will miss you guys so much.” In the photo, Orry is seen with Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, and Avika Gor.
Orry hints at getting evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Photo: Orry/Instagram)
Last Thursday, Orry shared some fun glimpses from the first day of the shoot. In a series of fun videos and photos, Orry was seen complaining about how the contestants were not on time. In one of the videos, Orry said, “Okay, guys, it’s 5:20 in the morning. This is our bus. This is us leaving for our first class, morning girls. No one’s seen morning back. Are we the only ones here? Seems like punctuality has died. No, we are super on time. In fact, we are a little late also.”
He also shared a few light-hearted videos about feeling sidelined by the other contestants. While everything initially appeared fun and playful, Orry posted another picture with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants on Saturday, seemingly hinting at his eviction from the show.
Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
Earlier in a conversation with SCREEN, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He said, “I feel life is all about experiencing things, and I love that. I am very adventurous, and everything that I do is pretty crazy. I was born crazy. I have never watched the show, so I don’t know how it works. I am just going to roll with it.”
He further added, “I am a very fearless person, I do things people never do, my threshold for fear is very high. But we will have to watch, here I am saying, I am fearless, but on the show, you might watch me shit my pants in the first episode, and be out, it will be really embarrassing. Public embarrassment is very fearful; I have never lost publicly. Always remember, when you are famous, and you fail, you fail in front of the whole world. I am famous, and I have never failed. I am a multi-hit wonder, with short-lived successes, so should I fail, it will be one of the scariest things to happen.”
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Sharing how it would be to work with Rohit Shetty, Orry said, “I am very excited to work with him. I have never met him before, so it will be a pleasure.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on-air from mid-June on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More