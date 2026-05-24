Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry hints at getting evicted first from Rohit Shetty’s show

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 began filming in Cape Town, South Africa, last week. Returning after a year-long gap, the stunt-based reality show promises a fresh dose of adrenaline, with 13 contestants taking on high-octane challenges this season. While participants have been sharing fun glimpses from their time in South Africa, it appears that the first eviction may have already taken place. Social media influencer Orry recently hinted at his exit from the show.

Recently, Orry shared photo on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Such lovely people, such lovely memories, will miss you guys so much.” In the photo, Orry is seen with Jasmin Bhasin, Shagun Sharma, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Ruhanika Dhawan, Avinash Mishra, and Avika Gor.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry complains as filming begins in Cape Town, Rohit Shetty’s first look leaked

Orry hints at getting evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Photo: Orry/Instagram) Orry hints at getting evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. (Photo: Orry/Instagram)

Last Thursday, Orry shared some fun glimpses from the first day of the shoot. In a series of fun videos and photos, Orry was seen complaining about how the contestants were not on time. In one of the videos, Orry said, “Okay, guys, it’s 5:20 in the morning. This is our bus. This is us leaving for our first class, morning girls. No one’s seen morning back. Are we the only ones here? Seems like punctuality has died. No, we are super on time. In fact, we are a little late also.”

He also shared a few light-hearted videos about feeling sidelined by the other contestants. While everything initially appeared fun and playful, Orry posted another picture with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants on Saturday, seemingly hinting at his eviction from the show.

Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Earlier in a conversation with SCREEN, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. He said, “I feel life is all about experiencing things, and I love that. I am very adventurous, and everything that I do is pretty crazy. I was born crazy. I have never watched the show, so I don’t know how it works. I am just going to roll with it.”

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He further added, “I am a very fearless person, I do things people never do, my threshold for fear is very high. But we will have to watch, here I am saying, I am fearless, but on the show, you might watch me shit my pants in the first episode, and be out, it will be really embarrassing. Public embarrassment is very fearful; I have never lost publicly. Always remember, when you are famous, and you fail, you fail in front of the whole world. I am famous, and I have never failed. I am a multi-hit wonder, with short-lived successes, so should I fail, it will be one of the scariest things to happen.”

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Sharing how it would be to work with Rohit Shetty, Orry said, “I am very excited to work with him. I have never met him before, so it will be a pleasure.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to go on-air from mid-June on Colors TV and JioHotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.