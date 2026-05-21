Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry complains as filming begins in Cape Town, Rohit Shetty’s first look leaked

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup of contestants. The contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this week, and filming for the new season began on Thursday. However, the shoot appears to have gotten off to a chaotic start for Orry. A few hours ago, the social media influencer shared and reposted several Instagram Stories complaining about punctuality issues and feeling sidelined by fellow contestants. Though the posts were seemingly made in jest, Orry appeared genuinely irritated over contestants arriving late to the shoot. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s first look from the show has also leaked online, showing the filmmaker making a dramatic entry on a helicopter.
‘Punctuality has died’: Orry
Orry shared a video on Instagram where he was seated in a bus that takes the contestants to the shoot location. The social media influencer looked surprised to see only Jasmin Bhasin and Avika Gor arrive on time, and said, “Punctuality has died.” Further in the video, Orry said, “Okay, guys, it’s 5:20 in the morning. This is our bus. This is us leaving for our first class, morning girls. No one’s seen morning back. Are we the only ones here? Seems like punctuality has died. No, we are super on time. In fact, we are a little late also.”
Orry first look from KKK 15 set (Photo: Orry / Instagram)
Later, Orry shared another video where he wrote, “Sitting alone on the bus because no one wants to talk to me.” He also reposted a video of Jasmin Bhasin where she was teasing him, saying, “Loner, he likes to sit alone, he is so sad in life, nobody talks to him. Poor Orry.” Shagun Sharma also posted a story where Orry said, “All the contestants are singling me out because I am an English medium boy.”
A first glimpse of Rohit Shetty was also shared on social media, where the host was seen getting off a helicopter.
Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
In a conversation with SCREEN, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and said, “I feel life is all about experiencing things, and I love that. I am very adventurous, and everything that I do is pretty crazy. I was born crazy.” Talking about his biggest fear, Orry said, “I live my life and document via the format of reels. I am now almost 31, and I was really scared of aging. Not being a cute little boy scares me; people used to look at me like that, and that gives me chills. I had an irrational fear of driving, that another car would come and crash me, and I would die. I overcame it by starting to drive. It’s not in my nature to freak out, I am more of problem solver kind of guy.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere in mid-June. The show features Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, and Harsh Gujral as contestants. The show will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More