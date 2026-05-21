Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Orry complains as filming begins in Cape Town, Rohit Shetty’s first look leaked

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 features a star-studded lineup of contestants. The contestants flew to Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this week, and filming for the new season began on Thursday. However, the shoot appears to have gotten off to a chaotic start for Orry. A few hours ago, the social media influencer shared and reposted several Instagram Stories complaining about punctuality issues and feeling sidelined by fellow contestants. Though the posts were seemingly made in jest, Orry appeared genuinely irritated over contestants arriving late to the shoot. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s first look from the show has also leaked online, showing the filmmaker making a dramatic entry on a helicopter.

‘Punctuality has died’: Orry

Orry shared a video on Instagram where he was seated in a bus that takes the contestants to the shoot location. The social media influencer looked surprised to see only Jasmin Bhasin and Avika Gor arrive on time, and said, “Punctuality has died.” Further in the video, Orry said, “Okay, guys, it’s 5:20 in the morning. This is our bus. This is us leaving for our first class, morning girls. No one’s seen morning back. Are we the only ones here? Seems like punctuality has died. No, we are super on time. In fact, we are a little late also.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘Dealing with heartbreak on a daily basis’

Orry first look from KKK 15 set (Photo: Orry / Instagram) Orry first look from KKK 15 set (Photo: Orry / Instagram)

Later, Orry shared another video where he wrote, “Sitting alone on the bus because no one wants to talk to me.” He also reposted a video of Jasmin Bhasin where she was teasing him, saying, “Loner, he likes to sit alone, he is so sad in life, nobody talks to him. Poor Orry.” Shagun Sharma also posted a story where Orry said, “All the contestants are singling me out because I am an English medium boy.”

Rohit Shetty on KKK 15 shoot (Photo: Trevellyn Fynn / Instagram Stories) Rohit Shetty on KKK 15 shoot (Photo: Trevellyn Fynn / Instagram Stories)

A first glimpse of Rohit Shetty was also shared on social media, where the host was seen getting off a helicopter.

Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

In a conversation with SCREEN, Orry spoke about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and said, “I feel life is all about experiencing things, and I love that. I am very adventurous, and everything that I do is pretty crazy. I was born crazy.” Talking about his biggest fear, Orry said, “I live my life and document via the format of reels. I am now almost 31, and I was really scared of aging. Not being a cute little boy scares me; people used to look at me like that, and that gives me chills. I had an irrational fear of driving, that another car would come and crash me, and I would die. I overcame it by starting to drive. It’s not in my nature to freak out, I am more of problem solver kind of guy.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to premiere in mid-June. The show features Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Shagun Sharma, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Ruhanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Farrhana Bhatt, and Harsh Gujral as contestants. The show will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm.