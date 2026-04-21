Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, Karan Wahi approached for Rohit Shetty’s show

Other than Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhat, Isha Malviya, and Ankit Gupta, ex-contestants might also particpate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiApr 21, 2026 03:54 PM IST
Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, Karan Wahi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, Karan Wahi approched for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photos: Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, Karan Wahi / Instagram)
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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show is returning after a year-long sabbatical. While filming is scheduled to start in the last week of May, a list of potential contestants has been circulating on social media. Now, SCREEN has learned that the show will feature a mix of new contestants and former participants who did not win in their respective seasons.

Ex-contestants to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

According to a source close to the show, four contestants from previous seasons have been approached to participate in the latest season. Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, and Karan Wahi are said to be in talks with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 makers. The source also revealed that the latest season will feature 14 to 15 contestants.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Pranali Rathod, Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya to participate in Rohit Shetty’s show? Here’s what we know

 

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A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07) 

As per reports, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will air at the end of June or the start of July on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar. While the final list of contestants is yet to be revealed, celebrities who might be seen on the show this season include contestants from reality shows like The 50, Bigg Boss, Traitors, and Spiltsvilla.

New celebrities who have been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Other than the four former contestants, several celebrities have been approached for the show. These include Gaurav Khanna, along with fellow Bigg Boss 19 contestants Abhishek Bajaj and Farrhana Bhat. From Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun are reportedly in talks.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have also been approached, as has Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta. Comedian Harsh Gujral, who was last seen on The Traitors, is also likely to appear on Rohit Shetty’s show.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty confirms Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, says all Bigg Boss 19 contestants ‘fit the bill’ for the show: ‘It will come next year’

 

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A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial) 

From The 50, Arbaaz Patel, Manisha Rani, and Digvijay Rathee have been approached to take part in the reality show. Spiltsvilla 16 contestants Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari are the latest celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Last year, Khatron Ke Khiladi was put on hold due to differences between the makers and the channel. However, things are back on track now, with the show going on floors soon.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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