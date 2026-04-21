Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, Karan Wahi approached for Rohit Shetty’s show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show is returning after a year-long sabbatical. While filming is scheduled to start in the last week of May, a list of potential contestants has been circulating on social media. Now, SCREEN has learned that the show will feature a mix of new contestants and former participants who did not win in their respective seasons.

Ex-contestants to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

According to a source close to the show, four contestants from previous seasons have been approached to participate in the latest season. Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Mr Faisu, and Karan Wahi are said to be in talks with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 makers. The source also revealed that the latest season will feature 14 to 15 contestants.