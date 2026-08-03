Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna gets severly injured by pellet gun during a task

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has raised the bar of its stunts this season. On the first day, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency after a task, while Shagun Sharma nearly fainted. And on its second day, the task only got more intense, leaving Gaurav Khannaseverely injured. During one of the tasks, Gaurav, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Karan Wahi had to stand as targets for pellet guns being shot at them. During that task, all four got injured; Gaurav Khanna also shared a video of his bruises on social media.
Gaurav Khanna gets injured during a task
On the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rohit Shetty introduced the ‘fear fanda’ (given to contestants in danger). The contestants were asked to choose two people from their teams who would perform the eviction stunts. While Gaurav and Shagun Sharma were chosen from the new batch, Karan and Vishal took the challenge from the old batch. Rohit explained that all four had to stand in line with their back towards the shooter, and rubber bullets would be shot at them. “You guys have to keep bearing the pain even if it’s for the whole day; until the first two players abort the task, the firing will continue,” Rohit Shetty said.
Gaurav Khanna gets severely injured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Gaurav Khanna / Instagram)
While Gaurav Khanna was tense before the task, he said, “These bullets on the back will be very painful. But if you are on KKK, if you don’t play with danger, what kind of a player are you?” Karan Wahi said, “This is something completely new; the good thing is they have given us spine protectors.” As the task continued, Shagun and Gaurav aborted the task. Later, Gaurav shared glimpses of his bruises on social media and wrote, “Thanks, Orry, for making this. I could still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All four of us went through this and still have these marks.”
Shagun Sharma breaks down, screams in pain
During the task, Shagun Sharma broke down, crying in pain. Jasmine Bhasin took a stand for her and said, “By telling the poor girl that she’s acting like a child, she is not quitting to prove herself. This is a pain auction; she can give up.” Jasmine later told Shagun, “Don’t be a hero; you don’t have to go straight to the hospital from here. It’s getting too much; if you continue, you won’t be able to do anything beyond this. It will be pointless. You are a very strong girl, but don’t injure yourself to prove it; think about yourself.”
After the task, Sagun Sharma said, “It was not at all a great experience.” Gaurav teared up as he said, “So far, only my throat was aching due to the wire. Now, my entire body is aching.” Ahead of entering the show, Gaurav had spoken about his health concerns. In an interview with SCREEN, he had said, “My colour blindness is going to be a problem on the show. I also have Golfer’s elbow and frozen shoulder, which is my main concern. There are a lot of things I want to overcome. I am my biggest competitor on the show.”
On the personal front, Gaurav Khanna’s relationship with Akanksha Chamola had been in the news after she announced their divorce on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More