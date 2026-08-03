Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Gaurav Khanna gets severly injured by pellet gun during a task

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has raised the bar of its stunts this season. On the first day, Rubina Dilaik suffered a medical emergency after a task, while Shagun Sharma nearly fainted. And on its second day, the task only got more intense, leaving Gaurav Khanna severely injured. During one of the tasks, Gaurav, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma, and Karan Wahi had to stand as targets for pellet guns being shot at them. During that task, all four got injured; Gaurav Khanna also shared a video of his bruises on social media.

Gaurav Khanna gets injured during a task

On the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rohit Shetty introduced the ‘fear fanda’ (given to contestants in danger). The contestants were asked to choose two people from their teams who would perform the eviction stunts. While Gaurav and Shagun Sharma were chosen from the new batch, Karan and Vishal took the challenge from the old batch. Rohit explained that all four had to stand in line with their back towards the shooter, and rubber bullets would be shot at them. “You guys have to keep bearing the pain even if it’s for the whole day; until the first two players abort the task, the firing will continue,” Rohit Shetty said.