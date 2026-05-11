Rubina Dilaik was told that she had a ‘negative face’: ‘Nobody will cast you as a protagonist’

Rubina Dilaik is one of Indian television’s most celebrated stars, known for hit shows such as Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, besides winning Bigg Boss 14 in 2021. Last year, Rubina emerged victorious in the reality show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga, and will now be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This marks her second stint on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, after previously competing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where she finished in fifth place.

Before the latest season, Rubina spoke to SCREEN exclusively and said, “Now, I have become a mother. I don’t know how much stamina and strength has gone down the drain. How much grit and resilience has hit the roof? A show like Khatron Ke Khiladi allows you to test your own limits.” She added, “One of my biggest fears today is will my daughters be okay. It’s a protective instinct that naturally kicks in when you become a mother.”

Also Read: ‘Dikhti bhi golmatol hai’: Rubina Dilaik recalls being body shamed by director of her first show, says went on soup-only diet for a year to lose weight

Rubina Dilaik on being criticized for her looks

During the conversation, Rubina Dilaik recalled a personal challenge that she had overcome in life and shared that it had to do with the way she looked. “It took a lot of self-talk and bringing my state of mind to a point where I had to tell myself that the way I look is absolutely beautiful. I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way. When I came into the industry, I carried baby fat; people used to call me ‘Himachali seb.’ They would comment on my baby fat, baby chin. One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative, you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist,'” Rubina shared.

She further added, “I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes. It took lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head. I felt if I have to look like others, then I am not Rubina Dilaik. That helped me understand that we have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that.”

Rubina on her rift and equation with Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin are set to reunite after five years on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. During Bigg Boss 14, Rubina and Jasmin were not on good terms and even had a major fallout. Their rift became so intense that they did not speak to each other for a long time after the show ended. Now, they are cordial with each other. Talking about her current equation with Jasmin, Rubina said, “My equation with Jasmin has been neutral. What has happened in the past, we have outgrown that. She has taken a different trajectory in life, and she is doing extremely well in making a name for herself in the Punjabi industry. I am very proud of her. What happened between us on Bigg Boss was all circumstantial. I never take my projects back home. It’s been 5 years, and we have met 3-4 times at social gatherings where we have been cordial. It comes naturally from the heart; I don’t carry my baggage around.”

“Whatever happened on Bigg Boss happened with the honest and earnest heart. That doesn’t give me an excuse to live with it for the rest of my life. This is a new show, a new beginning, and I am looking forward to exploring greater depths with her. As it goes, we will figure it out,” Rubina added.

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On the work front, Rubina is currently seen hosting reality show around pregnant women called The Ward.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is set to go on floors by the end of this month. As per reports, the show will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar from mid-June every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm. Other contestants on the show are Avika Gor, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Ruhanika Dhawan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Orry, and Harsh Gujral.