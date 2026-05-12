Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘Dealing with heartbreak on a daily basis’

After a year-long sabbatical, Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen participating in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This will be Rithvik’s third stint on the show. He was first seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, where he finished in seventh place. In 2020, Rithvik also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, where he was evicted in ninth place.
Talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi for the third time, Rithvik told SCREEN in an exclusive interview, “I love this format. It’s one of the most enriching experiences of your life. I tell every actor that if they get a chance to do Khatron Ke Khiladi even once in their life, do not miss it. I feel blessed to have gotten this chance thrice.” However, Rithvik is not as daring as he may appear on the show. Contrary to his good friend Karan Wahi’s claim that “Rithvik can perform any stunt,” the Pavitra Rishta actor said, “There are so many things that scare me. I get wobbly at heights. I don’t like free fall. I don’t like the gas chamber stunts. Why Karan says so is because…If you throw me in any situation in life, I will thrive. I am not meant to give up. There is nothing on this planet I cannot do; that’s how I live.”
Rithvik Dhanjani on his biggest fear in life: ‘Heartbreak’
Talking about his biggest fear in life at the moment, Rithvik Dhanjani shared, “There are quite a few, but what really scares me the most is the fear of my heart being broken again. It is one of my biggest fears, and I am dealing with it daily. It is very difficult, and I am really scared of it.”
Rithvik further added, “In life, I am not very proud of it, but I am trying. Just by the virtue of the workspace that we are in, the world we are in, the social media we are surrounded with, a certain level of insecurity does become a part of everyone’s life. It is only truthful for me to accept that yes, it does scare me. I do get insecure about small things at times. Mostly they are personal insecurities, never related to work. I am not insecure at work ever. Personally, there are little things that scare me, like my heart being broken. But I still try to put that out on a plate in the hope that it will be cherished and not broken. Just the act of putting it on a plate and trying again is something I am proud of. I have not been victorious in it, but I am trying every single day.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The stunt-based reality show is reporetedly set to go on floors by the end of this month. The show will air on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar from mid-June every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm. Other contestants on the show are Avika Gor, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Wahi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Ruhanika Dhawan, Rithvik Dhanjani, Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Orry, and Harsh Gujral.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More