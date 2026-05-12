Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘Dealing with heartbreak on a daily basis’

After a year-long sabbatical, Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen participating in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This will be Rithvik’s third stint on the show. He was first seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in 2017, where he finished in seventh place. In 2020, Rithvik also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, where he was evicted in ninth place.

Talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi for the third time, Rithvik told SCREEN in an exclusive interview, “I love this format. It’s one of the most enriching experiences of your life. I tell every actor that if they get a chance to do Khatron Ke Khiladi even once in their life, do not miss it. I feel blessed to have gotten this chance thrice.” However, Rithvik is not as daring as he may appear on the show. Contrary to his good friend Karan Wahi’s claim that “Rithvik can perform any stunt,” the Pavitra Rishta actor said, “There are so many things that scare me. I get wobbly at heights. I don’t like free fall. I don’t like the gas chamber stunts. Why Karan says so is because…If you throw me in any situation in life, I will thrive. I am not meant to give up. There is nothing on this planet I cannot do; that’s how I live.”