Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin join Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is shaping up in an interesting way. While the show returns after a year’s gap, it turns out the makers are planning something novel for the upcoming season. A source close to the show informs SCREEN that this year, the show’s theme might be challengers vs champions, where old and new contestants will compete with each other. While the show is said to have 14 to 15 contestants this year, India Today has reported four names that have been confirmed for the Rohit Shetty show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants

According to the report, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has been locked for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Shagun Sharma has also been finalized for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt and comedian Harsh Gujaral are also confirmed to join the show. There is a buzz that the contestants might actually participate in pairs this time; however, official confirmation on the same has been awaited. Samarth Jurel has also been a confirmed contestant for this season.