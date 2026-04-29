Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin join Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is shaping up in an interesting way. While the show returns after a year’s gap, it turns out the makers are planning something novel for the upcoming season. A source close to the show informs SCREEN that this year, the show’s theme might be challengers vs champions, where old and new contestants will compete with each other. While the show is said to have 14 to 15 contestants this year, India Today has reported four names that have been confirmed for the Rohit Shetty show.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants
According to the report, Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has been locked for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Shagun Sharma has also been finalized for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt and comedian Harsh Gujaral are also confirmed to join the show. There is a buzz that the contestants might actually participate in pairs this time; however, official confirmation on the same has been awaited. Samarth Jurel has also been a confirmed contestant for this season.
From the ex-contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and Karan Wahi have also been locked to participate in the latest season. Other ex-contestants who had been approached for the show are Nia Sharma, Bharti Singh, and Mr Faisu. Last week, there were rumors that Vivian Dsena might also join Khatron Ke Khiladi 15; however, there has been no update on that.
Other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
While this season will feature a few big names from television, a lot of reality show stars are also in talks. Digvijay Rathee, Sorab Bedi, Niharika Tiwari, Manisha Rani, and Arbaaz Patel have also been approached for the show. Other contestants that might be seen on the latest season are Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Eisha Singh, Abhishek Bajaj, and Nehal Chudasama, who are still in talks for the latest season.
Khatron Ke Khiladi received very low TRPs for its last season due to which it was put on hold last year. However, Rohit Shetty had confirmed on Bigg Boss 19 that the show would return this year. As per sources, the show will begin at the end of June or the start of July. Contestants will be flying to Cape Town in the last week of May. Earlier this week, a lot of celebs, namely, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Aly Goni, Orry, Karan Kundrra, Avika Gor, Arjun Bijlani, Asim Riaz, Jasmeet Kaur, and Garvita Sadhwani, posed with the K sign, raising curiosity amongst the audience.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More