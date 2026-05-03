Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants list: Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi join Rohit Shetty show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 complete contestants list: The ball has officially started rolling for Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. As the show returns after a year-long sabbatical, fans have been eager to know what the new season has in store. Over the last few weeks, it was reported that the show will feature old and new contestants this time. While the lineup also includes some ex-contestants, the show’s official theme for this year has been revealed. The audience will get to see a ‘darr ka naya daur’ this year. With that, the first official list of confirmed contestants has also been shared on Colors TV’s social media handle. Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, and many more.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 confirmed contestants list

Putting all curiosity to rest, Colors TV has officially unveiled the first 12 contestants who will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. As per reports, the show was supposed to have 15-18 contestants in total, but our sources confirm that only 12 celebrities will be participating this year and a few wild card entries might join later.

1. Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Gaurav Khanna on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna is all set to take on his third reality show. Talking about joining the latest season, Gaurav said in a press statement, “I’ve always believed in staying grounded and handling things with a sense of control. But Khatron Ke Khiladi is a different kind of test. Growth comes from stepping into discomfort, and this show puts you right there. I don’t know if that calm side will hold in every moment, but I do know I’ll face it with honesty and give it everything I have.”

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin join Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma

2. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Rubina Dilaik on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is also a Colors TV face, will be seen participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This will be her second stint on the show; she had earlier participated in season 12, where she was eliminated in 5th spot. Rubina was last seen on the show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga.

3. Shagun Sharma

Shagun Sharma on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Shagun Sharma on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

A new entry into the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Shagun Sharma. While this is her first reality show, Shagun has been a seasoned name in the fiction space. Some popular shows she has been a part of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Genda Phool 2, Yeh Hai Chahatein, etc.

4. Avika Gor

Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Another ex-contestant returning to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor. She had earlier participated in the 9th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. Avika was also last seen on the reality show Pati, Patni, Aur Panga. In fact, Avika also got married on the show.

5. Harsh Gujral

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Harsh Gujral on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Harsh Gujral on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Comedian Harsh Gujral ventured into the reality show space last year with The Traitors. While this is his first stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Harsh is surely excited about this new space. Talking about joining the show, Harsh said in a press statement, “I have spent years facing live audiences and handling unpredictable moments with humour, so in a way, comedy has always been my biggest strength, and I think it’s going to be my biggest weapon here as well. The fears here are far more real and far more intense.”

6. Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Jasmin Bhasin on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Actress Jasmin Bhasin is the most experienced Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant. Before the latest season, she had participated in the show twice. Jasmin was a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, where she got evicted in seventh position. In 2020, Jasmin participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, where she emerged as the 2nd Runner Up.

7. Orry

Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Social media influencer Orry, known for his strong Bollywood connection, is also ready to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. This is Orry’s very first reality show; before this, the social media influencer made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

Also Read | https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/khatron-ke-khiladi-15-jasmine-bhasin-mr-faisu-karan-wahi-for-rohit-shetty-show-10648033/

8. Vishal Aditya Singh

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Vishal Aditya Singh on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Vishal Aditya Singh on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Another old contestant joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is actor Vishal Aditya Singh. Vishal had participated in the 11th season of the show and was the second runner-up. Other than this, Vishal has been a part of popular shows like Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye 9, Chandrakanta, Sasural Simar Ka, etc.

9. Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Avinash Mishra on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Bigg Boss 18 finalist Avinash Mishra was locked for Khatron Ke Khiladi when he was on Bigg Boss. Unfortunately, that year the season didn’t take place. But now, Avinash will be seen taking part in the show’s latest season. He was one of the fittest contestants on Bigg Boss 18 and can emerge as a strong contender here too.

10. Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Rithvik Dhanjani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Popular actor Rithvik Dhanjani has also participated in two seasons of the show. In 2017, Rithvik finished in seventh position on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. In 2020, he participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India and was evicted in the 9th spot.

11. Farrhana Bhatt

Farrhana Bhatt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Farrhana Bhatt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt is also a new entry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Given her strong personality in her last show, she can be quite a tough contender in the Rohit Shetty show.

12. Karan Wahi

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Karan Wahi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team) Karan Wahi on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 (Photo: Colors Team)

Actor Karan Wahi is also a season Khatron Ke Khiladi player. After being evicted in the eighth position in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Karan became the first runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. And once again, he is coming on the show to take on new challenges.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is expected to start from Mid-June or early July. The contestants will be flying to Cape Town, South Africa, in the last week of May or early June. Like every year, Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm; it will also stream on Jio Hotstar at the same time.