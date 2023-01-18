scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia gets married to Triveni Barman, see photos from their wedding festivities

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia got married to girlfriend Triveni Barman on Tuesday. Sharing photos, the choreographer called it the 'beginning of forever'.

Tushar Kalia tied the knot with Triveni Barman on January 17. (Photo: Tushar Fanclub/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia gets married to Triveni Barman, see photos from their wedding festivities
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Choreographer Tushar Kalia got married to his girlfriend Triveni Barman on Tuesday. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner shared a photo from their wedding.

Dressed in a white sherwani and turban, Tushar looked handsome as a royal groom, while Triveni exuded beauty and charm in her red bridal lehenga. The two were also seen wearing matching white garlands, as they looked deep into each other’s eyes in the photo. Tushar wrote, “Blessed” with a heart emoji as the caption for the photo.

Also Read |Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘gentle giant’ John Abraham refused to punch him while shooting Pathaan, said, ‘I will not hurt you, I can’t’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia)

 

Friends poured in their wishes for the couple on the post. Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations guys❤️🤗🧿,” and Aalim Hakim wrote, “Mubarak ho ❤️.” Fans also wished the couple as they replied with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, Tushar had shared a video of the couple stealing a romantic kiss during their pre-wedding party. He wrote, “Beginning of forever ❤️ @trivenibarman ❤️” with the post. In the video, his friends are seen telling Triveni to say no to Tushar, and then laughing that they indeed want them to tie the knot. “Kiss kiss kiss,” they cheer them on.

Photos |Tushar Kalia wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, beats Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik

The couple also reposted a number of photos and videos on their Instagram stories giving a glimpse of their wedding, and even haldi ceremony.

Checkout more photos and videos of Tushar and Triveni’s wedding ceremony:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fan tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia_86)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arab & telly (@arabxtelly)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fan tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia_86)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fan tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia_86)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by fan tushar Kalia (@thetusharkalia_86)

 

After a successful stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Tushar Kalia rose to fame with his choreography in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, War and more. He has also been a judge on Dance Deewane. The choreographer met Triveni, who is a model, in 2021. After dating for a year, he announced his relationship last year in March. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos from their engagement, where they were seen performing rituals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
News flagged as ‘fake’ by PIB not allowed on online platforms...
Advertisement

Tushar, back then had Bombay Times, “I don’t like to open up too much about my life. I believe one is happier when things are kept private. I did not want to talk about Triveni until things were official between us.” He added, “I still want to keep things low-key about our relationship and life.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 14:07 IST
Next Story

Actor Amala Paul denied entry to Kerala temple, cites ‘religious discrimination’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kartik Aaryan with mom
Kartik Aaryan and his ‘forever queen’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close