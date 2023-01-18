Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner Tushar Kalia gets married to Triveni Barman, see photos from their wedding festivities

Choreographer Tushar Kalia got married to his girlfriend Triveni Barman on Tuesday. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner shared a photo from their wedding.

Dressed in a white sherwani and turban, Tushar looked handsome as a royal groom, while Triveni exuded beauty and charm in her red bridal lehenga. The two were also seen wearing matching white garlands, as they looked deep into each other’s eyes in the photo. Tushar wrote, “Blessed” with a heart emoji as the caption for the photo.

Friends poured in their wishes for the couple on the post. Bharti Singh wrote, “congratulations guys❤️🤗🧿,” and Aalim Hakim wrote, “Mubarak ho ❤️.” Fans also wished the couple as they replied with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, Tushar had shared a video of the couple stealing a romantic kiss during their pre-wedding party. He wrote, “Beginning of forever ❤️ @trivenibarman ❤️” with the post. In the video, his friends are seen telling Triveni to say no to Tushar, and then laughing that they indeed want them to tie the knot. “Kiss kiss kiss,” they cheer them on.

The couple also reposted a number of photos and videos on their Instagram stories giving a glimpse of their wedding, and even haldi ceremony.

Checkout more photos and videos of Tushar and Triveni’s wedding ceremony:

After a successful stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Tushar Kalia rose to fame with his choreography in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, War and more. He has also been a judge on Dance Deewane. The choreographer met Triveni, who is a model, in 2021. After dating for a year, he announced his relationship last year in March. Taking to Instagram, he shared photos from their engagement, where they were seen performing rituals.

Tushar, back then had Bombay Times, “I don’t like to open up too much about my life. I believe one is happier when things are kept private. I did not want to talk about Triveni until things were official between us.” He added, “I still want to keep things low-key about our relationship and life.”