Monday, June 06, 2022
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot begins: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu share photos and videos

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 started in Cape Town on Monday. Host Rohit Shetty and contestants Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal among others shared videos and photos.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 6, 2022 12:07:56 pm
khatron ke khiladi 12, rubina, sriti, mr faisuKhatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air on Colors. (Photo: Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu/Instagram)

The much anticipated Khatron Ke Khiladi is geared up for its new season. On Monday, host Rohit Shetty and his troupe of contestants, via Instagram post, informed fans that the shoot has begun in Cape Town. Rohit Shetty shared a video of him entering the site location in style — in a helicopter. As he got a bird’s view of the contestants below, the words ‘shoot begins’ typed out in the frame. The filmmaker captioned his post, “Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!.”

The contestants also took to social media to share their excitement. While most seemed happy and comfortable in Shetty’s presence, a few seemed cautioned about the ‘khatra’ that they would be facing in the coming days. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the most popular contestant in KKK 12 shared a video of her walking along the host. She wrote, “Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein😎……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling , adventure packed season of Khatro Ke Khiladi.”

Also Read |Mr Faisu on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Scared of losing…’

In a sweet gesture, Pratik Sehajpal’s video had him bowing down to take Rohit Shetty’s blessings. He wrote along with the post, “Yeh next level hai! Khatarnaak shoot begins…”

 

 

Anupamaa actor Aneri Vajani, on the other hand, shared goofy pictures with the Singham director captioning it, “Rohit sir … You Are Bae , Everyone else is Jaaaaa beee ☺️☺️☺️😆😆😆♥️♥️ And the Shoot begins !!! 💃.”

Other contestants like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Tushar Kalia, Nishant Bhatt, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Kanika Mann also shared photos and videos with the action-packed filmmaker.

Also Read |Rubina Dilaik on taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘Koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas’

 

Instagram OG King Mr Faisu shared a hilarious video with Rohit Shetty. In the reel, as he walks out in style, the director comes from behind and playfully hits him leaving him shocked. Faisu, who’s original name is Faisal Shaikh wrote, “Khatron ke khiladi 12 it is! Bachke kahan jayega khatra kahin se bhi aayega☠️.”

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will replace Dance Deewane Juniors on Colors.

