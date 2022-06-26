Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik says Jannat Zubair is ‘a chota packet bada dhamaka’

Popular small screen star Rubina Dilaik, who is all set to fight her fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, says the latest season is going to be the most ‘astounding one’ given each celebrity is giving more than their 100 percent to win. “This season will have the best winner in the history of the show,” she told indianexpress.com.

Rubina‘s fandom has been rooting for her since the time her name was announced as a contestant. When we asked her if their expectations have put extra pressure on her to do well, she smiled to say, “Not really. The pressure comes from seeing these wonderful people doing every task so effortlessly. They are just phenomenal and their performances give me the conviction that I can do it. There’s seriously a lot of pressure. However, once I am in a stunt, I just work towards finishing it, sometimes even taking my own sweet time.”

Rubina added that Jannat Zubair has completely surprised her. “She is a chota packet bada dhamaka. Any task that comes her way, she does it without beating an eyelid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

As readers would know, Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14. When quizzed which show seems tougher, she said it’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “Bigg Boss was more about the state of mind and how you are as a person. This is beyond everything. From physical to mental strength to extreme weather and injuries and pain — bilkul asaan nahi hai (it’s not easy).”

Lastly, given husband Abhinav Shukla has been part of the previous season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, we asked the Shakti actor who she think is more fearless now. “Yeh bhi koi sawal hai (Is this even a question?), it’s Abhinav any day. Every day when I return to the hotel, I call him and ask, ‘What fun were you talking about?’. Bohot sunati hu main usse. Usne hi kaha tha jao it’s gonna be fun (I give him an earful as he had said it’s going to be fun),” Rubina shared.

Apart from Rubina, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see Aneri Vajani, Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi as participants. The show will premiere on July 2 on Colors TV.