Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 promos: Rubina Dilaik kisses a frog; Sriti Jha walks on a tightrope with a snake wrapped around her neck

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty. While the contestants have been sharing a glimpse of their fun time in South Africa, Colors on Friday released the first promos of the show. From the looks of it, KKK 12 is surely going to be a treat for viewers.

In the first video, we see Rohit telling Rubina that he has found a guy similar to her husband Abhinav Shukla. As he summons him, a man enters with a frog. Rubina screams in shock and starts requesting that she shouldn’t be asked to kiss the creature. As her co-contestants start singing “Jumma chumma de de”, the actor tries hard to plant a kiss but moves away in disgust. Her antics leave everyone in splits.

In the second video, Kumkum Bhagya actor Sriti Jha is seen singing a song about her experience in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She sings about kissing a crocodile and missing her mother. We also get to see Sriti attempting some daredevil tasks like walking on a tightrope with a snake wrapped around her neck and jumping off a helicopter.

Talking about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik had told indianexpress.com that she has been offered the adventure reality show multiple times but since she wasn’t doing a daily now, she decided to take it up. “I was busy with Shakti last year. Abhi koi daily soap nahi tha mere paas (I had no daily soap in hand right now). And I was like what would I do at home, so I said yes to it,” she said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will see Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann and Aneri Vajani as contestants.