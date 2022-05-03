Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik confirmed as first contestant

TV star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has been confirmed as the first contestant of Colors reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

The actor said she is excited to be a part of this new journey in her professional life. She told IANS, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is said to be returning to host and mentor the celebrity contestants on the new season.

Rubina confirmed as much when she said, “I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour.”

Interestingly, Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla was a part of the reality show in its 11th edition.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the format of the American series Fear Factor. It first premiered on Sony TV, and was later relaunched on Colors channel.