Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s Arjun Bijlani is back home, gets a happy surprise from family

Arjun Bijlani returned to Mumbai last week after wrapping the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, given the international flying protocols, he had to quarantine himself before heading home. The actor has now reunited with his family and wife Neha Swami gave a glimpse of the happy surprise planned for him.

Through Instagram stories, Neha shared photos of their home which was decorated with black and golden balloons. There was even a huge banner with the words ‘Welcome Papa’ put up by their son Ayaan. In another story, Arjun’s wife wrote, “Finally he is home”.

Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami posted a picture of their decorated home on her Instagram story. Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami posted a picture of their decorated home on her Instagram story.

The Naagin actor had earlier shared a glimpse of his quarantine days, which he called ‘filmy’. While he started by lamenting his luck, saying how he has moved straight into quarantine rather than going home after landing at Mumbai airport. In the following videos, he was seen enjoying his time singing Bollywood songs. He also remarked that this is the only source of entertainment for a man staying alone.

Watch Video | Arjun Bijlani is spending a ‘filmy’ quarantine in Mumbai after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Arjun Bijlani, as already reported by indianexpress.com, is one of the finalists of Khatron ke Khiladi. He was joined by Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh in the last task.

Before flying to Cape Town to shoot the show, the actor had told us that he was mentally fit for the show. He shared, “I’m going to go there with an intention to win. I’m not going there for a vacation. I want to do every stunt with whatever I have in me. It all depends on how you perform on that particular day because adrenaline is kicking in. It’s not easy. More than physically, you need to be mentally fit for anything. I might go a little less physically fit but I’ll definitely go mentally fit.”

Photos | Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants return from Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will launch in July on Colors. This season, the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure series will have Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Maheck Chahal as contestants.