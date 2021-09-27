Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani says Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh won too: ‘In all honesty…’

Actor Arjun Bijlani has written a note of gratitude for the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and his fellow participants for making it a memorable experience. Arjun was announced winner of the latest season of the stunt-reality show by host and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Sunday.

Soon after his win, the TV heartthrob took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of his winning moment. Calling the other two finalists – Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh winners too, Arjun wrote that “what really matters is the journey on the show.”

“Winning losing toh chalte rehta hai what really matters is the journey on the show. I think we all had a great one on #khatronkekhiladi11 . In all honesty I think @vishalsingh713 and @divyankatripathidahiya are also winners. Like I said the journey on this show matters. They have had an equally great one. I wana thank the stunt team of kkk for taking such good care of all of us .. a big thank you to the reality and creative team who make the show so interesting. Thank you @itsrohitshetty sir for pushing me every time and being such a great mentor. Thank you @colorstv .thank you #capetown. a big big thank you to all of you who supported me throughout my career.y ou all deserve that trophy.. thank you to the almighty for everything. Season 11 hamesha yaad rahega .. Ganpati bappa morya #kkk11,” Arjun’s post read.

His friends from the fraternity, including Hina Khan, Kishwer Merchantt, Mohit Sehgal, Jasmin Bhasin, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Sonali Raut, Deepti Bhatnagar, Rati Pandey, Aamir Ali and Dharmesh Yelande, dropped their congratulatory texts.

Arjun Bijlani also shared several moments from the show, apart from reposting photos and videos following his win in his Instagram stories. Prior to the telecast of the finale episode on Sunday, he also gave a sneak peek into his stunt with the caption, “Before you watch the finale stunt ek baar yeh wala bhi dekhlo. Bahut shock khaye yahan tak pahunchne ke liye .. #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi11 @colorstv.” In another post, he said “The finale stunt was by far the toughest stunt I have done.”

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Nikki Tamboli, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill and Saurabh Raj Jain were the other participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired on Colors. The show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 15.