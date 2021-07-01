Varun Sood gets Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 girls’ stamp of approval, Divyanka has a fun take on it

Varun Sood is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varun Sood/Instagram)

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is set to launch on July 17. The weekend show will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Maheck Chahal and Aastha Gill competing for the title.

On Thursday, Colors TV released a teaser introducing handsome hunk Varun Sood. In the video, the Roadies champ gets a “10 on 10” rating from his female co-contestants. Towards the end of the clip, Divyanka Tripathi also had a sarcastic take on this rating game, leaving fans in splits.

The video opens with Sana, Aastha, Nikki and Maheck chilling on the beach in Cape Town. Looking glamorous in their swimwear, the girls also enjoy rating the brawny guys on the beach. And soon, Varun emerges from the water, and they are left staring at his hot bod. All four of them soon remark that he is ‘ten on ten’.

Coming to Divyanka Tripathi, at the end of the teaser, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor makes a face at her co-contestants and says that “Ratings ki baatein kar rahe hai. Jitni ratings yeh sab mila ke aaj laye hai, utne main apne show mein le kar aati hu (They are talking about ratings. The total ratings they are giving today, I get them in my show.”

While Varun Sood commented on the post, “Itne high marks school main bhi nahi mile 😂🤷🏻‍♂️,” girlfriend Divya Agarwal also commented, “Hello Mr.10/10😍🔥.”

As already reported by indianexpress.com, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari are the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Before leaving to shoot for the adventure reality show in Cape Town, Varun Sood shared how he was excited as well as nervous about the opportunity. “I was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 a month and a half back. While I was still contemplating my participation, I realised that there are a lot of young people who follow my work. And I wanted to tell them that no matter how strong you are, one can be afraid of certain things. That’s not a negative trait. What’s more important is how you use your mental strength to overcome your fears. I really hope I can pass this message along,” the 26-year-old shared, adding in the same breath that he is petrified of ‘snakes and clowns’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will air on weekends at 9:30 pm.