Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Here are the top 5 finalists of Rohit Shetty show

After spending more than a month in Cape Town, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 team is on its way back to India. While the finale task has been conducted, the winner announcement, like in previous years, would happen on live TV. However, indianexpress.com has exclusive details on the top five finalists of Khatron ke Khiladi 11 this year.

Divyanka Tripathi

The first one on the list is the popular actor Divyanka Tripathi. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been an adventure lover growing up, and participating in the show was her way to tap into that part of her personality once again.

Varun Sood

The second name, quite predictably, is Varun Sood. The former Roadies champion has been actively involved in fitness and sports, and was one of the strongest players this season. While he injured his thumb towards the later part of the competition, Varun managed to recover and pack a punch in the finals.

Shweta Tiwari

Next up on the list is Shweta Tiwari. Given the emotional turmoil she has been going through in her personal life, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has been at her fittest best and has given her 100 per cent. She has weathered the fight with her estranged husband and shown that she has nerves of steel and can handle every kind of pressure.

Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh

The last two names who emerged as the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalists are Arjun Bijlani and Vishal Aditya Singh. Before leaving for the shoot, Arjun, who was last seen in State of Siege: 26/11 had told us that he was participating with the aim of winning the same. Vishal similarly had shared that he was heading for the shoot with a positive mind so that he can come back with the winning title. The Bigg Boss 13 fame contestant was evicted once, as per reports, but came back as a wild card and stayed strong till the end.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot in South Africa. The theme of the show this year is ‘Darr vs Dare’. On Monday, thanking his team for pulling off the season amid the pandemic, Rohit Shetty shared a long note on Instagram. “A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds,” he wrote, adding that he feels truly blessed and thanked God and the universe that ‘we got through the season without any hurdles.

The filmmaker added that he can proudly claim that they took the show to the next level this season. “We cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!”

Apart from the five finalists, the other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Saurabh Raaj Jain and Mahekk Chahal.