Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari steps in for Sanaya Irani, see photos as she leaves for South Africa

Shweta Tiwari has come in place of Sanaya Irani in Khatron Ke Khiladi. (Photo: Sanaya, Shweta/Instagram)

Khatron Ke Khiladi has packed in quite a stellar list of contestants for this season. And now, the latest entrant to join the team is popular actor Shweta Tiwari who will replace Sanaya Irani in the Rohit-Shetty hosted series. As already reported by us, Sanaya’s deal fell flat last minute owing to her backing out of the Colors’ show.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers had earlier reached out to Shweta but things did not work out. When they called her up again after Sanaya’s exit, the deal was finalised. “It was quite a last minute decision for the actor but we are quite excited to have her on board,” added the source.

Apart from Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Saurabh Raj Jain will be competing in the show.

Shweta Tiwari spotted in Mumbai airport before jetting off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shweta Tiwari spotted in Mumbai airport before jetting off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta Tiwari surprised all recently with her bold and beautiful photo shoot. Having lost oodles of weight, the mother of two, in her glammed up avatar, looked her stunning best.

The actor has also been in news recently over her separation with her second husband Abhinav Kohli. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared that given she had two failed marriages, people now walk up to her and advise her not to marry again.

“You be in a live-in relationship for 10 years and leave, no one will question you but you walk out of a marriage after two years, everyone will say, ‘How many times will she get married?’ People walk up to me to tell me ‘Don’t get married a third time.’ Will I ask them? Who are they? Are they paying for my wedding? This is my decision. This is my life,” she told Bollywood Bubble in an interview.

Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari, from her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie opposite Arbaaz Khan.