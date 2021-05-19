Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari’s look has fans impressed, she gives credit to ‘most talented guy’ Abhinav Shukla

Television actor Shweta Tiwari, who is in Cape Town for the shoot of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, has been updating her fans about the trip on social media. From sharing pictures with the other contestants to sharing some gorgeous clicks of herself, Shweta has been going all out on Instagram.

Recently, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star posted a BTS video from the sets of the show which was shot by Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla. In the video, Shweta Tiwari beamed with confidence and looked chic in her green tracksuit. The song “Under the Sun” by DIIV played in the background of the video. “Bts with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #darrvsdare #capetown (mask off only for the shot)” the actor captioned her post.

Not just Shweta, other contestants like Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood and Vishal Singh have also been sharing some stunning pictures from their time in Cape Town. Arjun recently shared a couple of pictures with his co-contestants and wrote, “Hum bhi hai josh mein !!! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv #capetown” along with them. Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood also posted a striking click with singer Aastha Gill and captioned it, “When DJ wale babu doesn’t play your song 🤷🏻‍♂️ @aasthagill.”

The contestants and crew of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have been following the Covid-19 protocols. They underwent a quarantine period before travelling to the foreign land and the shoot is taking place amid a strict bio bubble. While the episodes are being filmed now, the show will only go on air later, once Dance Deewane 3 wraps up.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The tenth season of the show was won by Naagin actor Nia Sharma.