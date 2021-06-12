Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Rohit Shetty sets the stage for battle between ‘Darr and Dare’

Another promo of Colors TV’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is out, and host Rohit Shetty promises a thrilling season of high-stake challenges and fiercely competitive contestants. The upcoming season is shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

The promo begins with Rohit teasing the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. “This is not a normal battleground. There will be no excuse, no mercy and no surrender. There will be fear at every step and our daring warriors will give it a good competition,” the host says as he drives around in a car and then jumps onto a helicopter towards the end of the clip.

What’s interesting about the promo is the Sooryavanshi background music that’s played as Rohit Shetty performs the stunts. It won’t be wrong to assume that the director might promote his upcoming Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is Rohit Shetty’s seventh outing as the host. Recently, he penned an emotional note on social media admiring the spirit of the stunt reality show.

“7 years ago I started my journey on Khatron ke khiladi in Cape Town on the same location, with the same stunt pilot, Warren, who according to me is one of the best stunt pilots in the world! 7 Years & 7 Seasons later, the world has changed a lot… But what hasn’t changed is the spirit of this show! Get ready to witness never seen before action on Indian Television Coming soon… Khatron ke khiladi, Season 11,” read the director’s post on Instagram.

The show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood as contestants.