Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 new teaser: Shweta Tiwari has a hard time fighting her fears

After releasing teasers featuring Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani, Colors has shared the teaser of Shweta Tiwari’s experience on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In the teaser, host Rohit Shetty says that there were times when Shweta was scared and even lost her confidence. “Yeh hai darr or dare ka battleground, welcome to Cape Town,” shares the filmmaker.

We then see Shweta Tiwari crying before the task stating that she cannot do it. Unlike her strong on-screen persona, the actor looks scared and vulnerable in the teaser.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

“Reel life mein jo hai Daring, uske real life mein ab lagega Darr ka tadka. Dekhiye @shweta.tiwari ka ek alag andaaz, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 mein. Aa raha hai jald only on #Colors,” read the caption read of the video.

Earlier, in an interview with TOI, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared how she participated in the adventure reality show at her daughter’s insistence. “Palak told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future,” Shweta said, adding that she had participated in every reality show and was just left with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will see Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Maheck Chahal as contestants.