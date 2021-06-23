Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 new promo: Rahul Vaidya sings to keep fear at bay

Rahul Vaidya looks terrified in the new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The latest teaser of Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 gives a sneak-peek into singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya’s journey on the adventure-based reality show. Going by the promo, it looks like he had a tough time performing his stunts, and his singing also didn’t come to his aid.

In the promo, Rahul is in a cage surrounded by lions. He tries to keep himself calm by singing, but host Rohit Shetty tells him, “Here your singing won’t help”. We also get to see a terrified Rahul trying to perform a water stunt and a high rise building stunt even as Shetty welcomes him to the “Darr aur Dare ka battleground”.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Colors wrote, “Jab Daring sher se hoga @rahulvaidyarkv ka mukabla, tab Darr ka sangeet apne aap bajega…Iss baar Khatron Ke Khiladi banega Darr aur Dare ka battleground. Jald aa raha hai #Colors par. #KKK11 @itsrohitshetty.” The Bigg Boss 14 runner-up also posted the video on social media and captioned it, “And this crazy experience about to start soon on @Colorstv #kkk11 @itsrohitshetty.”

Rakhi Sawant was excited to watch the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo featuring Rahul Vaidya as she commented on the video saying, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️You are Tiger you are a leopard you are a lion Rahul Veidya kill all everyone.”

Rahul is back from Cape Town, South Africa after wrapping up the month-long shoot. He is under quarantine and is planning to go on a dinner date with girlfriend Disha Parmar and close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin once his quarantine ends. On Tuesday, he hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, where he told his fans about his personal life and upcoming projects.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will soon air on Colors TV.