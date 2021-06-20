Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 new teaser: Divyanka Tripathi sings a lullaby to a crocodile, Shweta Tiwari watches in terror

Actor Divyanka Tripathi will be dealing with crocodiles in the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Going by the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to be too rattled with the reptile resting on her lap.

Colours TV shared the promo of Divyanka sitting with the crocodile and singing it as one does to a child, while the other contestants including Shweta Tiwari stare in terror. Currently, the contestants are in Cape Town, South Africa.

Among the contestants participating this year are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul.

The show is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty and will air on TV in July. We’ve been getting to see tantalising glimpses and teasers, and there is feverish impatience among fans as they wait for the show to air.

Meanwhile, just a while back, Divyanka was missing her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. She had shared a few photos with Vivek and had captioned the post, “Aaj phir tum pe pyaar aaya hai. Behadd aur Beshumaar aaya hai! #DancingToLoveTunes (sic).” The couple fell in love during the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and got married in 2016.