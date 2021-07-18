Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 highlights: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter reveals her fears, Divyanka Tripathi cradles a crocodile

The eleventh season of the popular stunt reality TV series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, or simply Khatron Ke Khiladi, kicked off on Saturday evening with a grand premiere. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. 13 stars will vie for the top prize and become the ultimate daredevil.

Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, and Sana Makbul are the contestants this year.

Here are five top moments from the episode:

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak reveals the things mom fears

#ShwetaTiwari ne unke sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha ki woh ek din girgit ko pappi dengi! Would you dare to kiss a chameleon? #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/akQXKo5vwZ — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 17, 2021

A video message from Palak Tiwari, the daughter of famous TV star Shweta Tiwari, was shared during the premiere episode. Palak revealed that her mother is scared of all manner of things, including the dark and lizards. “All her fears have made our lives difficult. We sleep with all the lights switched on,” she said. To help her overcome her fears, Rohit Shetty made Shweta kiss a green iguana.

Divyanka Tripathi sings a lullaby to a crocodile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Another highlight of the episode was Divyanka Tripathi displaying her courage. She was one contestant who succeeded in impressing Rohit Shetty. She not only picked up a young crocodile, but she also cradled it upon her lap and sung a lullaby to it as Shweta Tiwari watched in horror. Rohit complimented her by saying that he sees a finalist in her.

Rohit Shetty intimidated contestants by keeping a tiger by his side

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The host, who is known for his action thrillers that are full of death-defying stunts, had a young tiger beside him as he made his entry. Cheetahs also figured prominently in the episode and tasks.

Race against the cheetahs in the first task

The contestants had an unenviable first task. They had to race against the fastest land animal. The contestants had to retrieve a flag out of a cage, cross hurdles all the while also compete with three cheetahs. While no contestant could beat the felines (obviously), Abhinav Shukla took the least time and was declared the winner.

Rahul Vaidya fails his task

Aasmaan se zameen kitni achi lagti hogi na? 😝#KKK11 pic.twitter.com/aAb6g3BECl — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 17, 2021

The newlywed singer Rahul Vaidya spectacularly failed the second task in which he was supposed to walk upon a platform placed on a considerable height, cross hurdles, and hit a buzzer. However, Rahul could not accomplish the task and fell off the ramp, and remained hanging in the air, suspended from a harness.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 airs on Colors.