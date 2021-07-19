Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated, Rohit Shetty hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 highlights

After weeks of photo uploads, BTS videos and teasers, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 had its big premiere night on Saturday. The Colors show kicked off with 13 contestants, namely Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood and Aastha Gill set to fight their fears in the Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt reality show.

Amid Rohit’s signature style of welcoming the participants, while also warning them about what lies ahead in the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 commenced just like we expected, this time in Cape Town, South Africa.

After Arjun, Shweta, Rahul, Abhinav, Nikki, Anushka, Aastha, Sourabh and Divyanka performed the tasks on Saturday, it was the turn of Varun, Sana, Vishal and Mahekk to attempt it on Sunday.

But before we watch what lies ahead in the show, here are the highlights from yesterday’s episode.

Rohit Shetty reminds Vishal Aditya Singh of his ‘frying pan’ episode in Bigg Boss 13

Host Rohit Shetty asked Vishal who he would pick as his biggest competition, and he chose Varun, and vice-versa. Seeing this, Sana and Mahekk got offended and reacted how boys don’t see girls as strong competition. This argument of sexes was interrupted by Rohit, who asked Vishal to end it there, reminding him of his poor track record with ‘frying pans’. He was referring to Vishal’s infamous fight with Madhurima Tuli in Bigg Boss 13, where she hit him with the utensil. Rohit’s mention did ease out the atmosphere, as Vishal jokingly said that he’s worried about frying pans even in this show.

#VishalAdityaSingh ke bigg boss experience ne sikhaaya ki unko ladkiyon se bach kar rehna chahiye😂#KKK11 pic.twitter.com/70TexA4yIb — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) July 18, 2021

Vishal-Sana and Varun-Mahekk fight it out in a helicopter stunt

The four take up their first stunt on the show – atop a helicopter. While Vishal and Sana got paired, Mahekk and Varun performed together. They needed to be on two huge balls which have flags on ropes, all tied to a helicopter. The contestants had to collect as many flags as possible. Both Varun-Mahekk and Vishal-Sana end up taking 10 flags each. But, since Vishal and Sana took more time, Varun and Mahekk won the task. Rohit Shetty makes fun of Vishal by jokingly hitting him with a frying pan.

Rahul, Vishal and Sana undertake water stunt for fear fhanda

The three participants fight it out in a water stunt to get rid of ‘fear fhanda’. Rahul completed the task despite being scared of water and Rohit helped him calm down. On the other hand, Vishal panicked and aborted the stunt. But, it was Sana who impressed everyone. She not just performed it better than Rahul, but also broke the record and completed it in 36 seconds. Rohit announced that Rahul and Sana were free from the fear fhanda, and Vishal would face the elimination stunt.

Nikki and Anushka also face the fear fhanda

On the other hand, Anushka and Nikki undertake a guessing game for fear fhanda. In the task, they needed to be blindfolded, with animals being put on their bodies and they had to guess their names. Anushka completed the task in an impressive way. But, Nikki started crying again as Abhinav tried to console her. She ultimately aborts the task, leaving Rohit Shetty furious. At the end of it, while Anushka got rid of fear fhanda, Nikki went to the elimination round.

Nikki Tamboli gets eliminated

Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli face the elimination round – a water stunt. Though both of them have a water phobia, Vishal manages to complete the task, while Nikki aborts yet again. A highly disappointed Rohit leaves it on the contestants to decide whether Nikki deserves to be on the show. Most of the contestants feel since she has aborted three stunts already, she should go. Nikki gets eliminated.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 airs on Colors every weekend.