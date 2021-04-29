scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 29, 2021
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 full list of contestants: Sanaya Irani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh join team

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 full list of contestants: Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill will be competing with Sanaya Irani, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. The upcoming season would be shot in Cape Town with Rohit Shetty playing the host once again.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
April 29, 2021 12:56:17 pm
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will once again be dominated by television faces.

Adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to take off in May, and the makers have managed to put together an impressive list of contestants. While Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be present in full force, other popular celebrities too are set to compete in the Rohit Shetty-hosted series.

As per sources, television star Sanaya Irani will be one of the contestants this season. Sanaya, known for her petite physique, is said to be quite excited to break her image in a stunt-based show and has been prepping hard for it. Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 13, will also join the team.

MTV Roadies gangleader and a fitness enthusiast Varun Sood is the next celebrity on the list. Girlfriend Divya Agarwal recently posted a picture with him on Instagram sharing that she can’t wait to ‘ see scorpions and snakes on you 🤪😂.’ The actor-dancer also asked the beau to promise that he will ‘be fine in the most dreadful show!’

 

Apart from these television faces, Bollywood actor Mahekk Chahal is also set to show her adventurous side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As readers would remember, Mahekk was the finalist on Bigg Boss 5, and lost the trophy to Juhi Parmar. The last member on the participant list include singer Aastha Gill, known for churning out hits like “Buzz”, “Naagin”, “Proper Patola” among more. With just about a month to go for the show to go on floors, the contestants are working hard to prepare themselves for the deadly stunts.

 

As already reported by indianexpress.com, Bigg Boss 14 alumni Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli will also be competing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Also, television stars Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani will join the team, along with actors Sana Sayyad and Anushka Sen.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 confirmed list of contestants

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi would be shot in Cape Town with Rohit Shetty playing the host once again. The contestants and crew will have to undergo a quarantine period before traveling and the shoot will happen amid a strict bio bubble. While the episodes would be filmed now, the show will only go on air later, once Dance Deewane 3 wraps up.

With restrictions on international travel last year, the makers produced a short season, Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India with all former contestants. The show was won by Nia Sharma.

