Ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale, Divyanka Tripathi gets adorable message from husband: ‘Tum winning ke upar ho’

Finalists Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, and Vishal Aditya Singh are in the fray for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finale, which will take place on September 26. Ahead of the finale, Vivek Dahiya has dropped an adorable selfie with a heartwarming note for Divyanka. Addressing her as “Dhaakad girl’, Vivek wrote that even if she would not emerge as the winner of the reality show, he will celebrate as she has had an “phenomenal journey.”

“Tum “winning” ke uppar ho,” Vivek wrote, adding, “Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle – be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. ‘Darti nahi ye ladki’ was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete – celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come.”

He expressed that while he was excited for the finale, he will be away due to the work call. “Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now,” Vivek signed off, expressing he is proud of “my Dhaakad Girl.” The post received heartwarming response from Divyanka and Vivek’s fans.

Rohit Shetty will host Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 finale on Colors TV on Sunday, September 26.