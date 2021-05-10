Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyana Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood get ‘touristy’ in Cape Town before shoot, see photos and videos

May 10, 2021 2:36:12 pm
The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has kickstarted in Cape Town. With Rohit Shetty back as the host, the season will see Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants.
After these celebrities landed in South Africa, they made the most of their time relishing delicacies and even going shopping. The contestants seem to have already bonded well.
On Sunday, popular actor Divyanka Tripathi shared a video of herself along with a few other contestants walking on the street. She said that before the shoots start, they wanted to shop for some essential stuff as they might not get time later. They even posed for pictures together. Sharing a photo, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “Touristy While Shooting.” She later also shared several selfies on Instagram, captioning it, “Self-shots between shots.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh also shared photos featuring themselves on social media. Vishal shared the secret of their pose as he wrote, “@varunsood12 tu udhar dekh mai idhar dekhta hu.”
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, Bigg Boss 14 contestants Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are having a fun reunion. Sharing photos of herself and Abhinav, Nikki wrote, ”The people who make you smile from just seeing them,those are my favourite people @ashukla09 😍 miss you @rubinadilaik 😘.”
View this post on Instagram
Arjun Bijlani gave a glimpse of the shoot day as he posed on the streets of Cape Town. The actor has also been constantly sharing posts on Instagram stories, giving an insight into the fun times the team is having.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
See all photos and videos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted the show in various seasons. KKK10 was won by Karishma Tanna. Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ended up as the first and second runner up, respectively. With restrictions on international travel last year, the makers produced a short season Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India with all former contestants. The show was won by Nia Sharma.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-