Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi brings out her Bhopali side, Shweta Tiwari can’t hold back her tears

Ahead of its television premiere, the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 treated fans to what they can expect in the first episode of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. In one of the teasers shared on Colors TV’s Instagram account, Rohit can be seen judging the contestants and their bond. He asks singer Aastha Gill to guess who is ‘Bhopali’ among the contestants. In response to Rohit, Aastha takes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s name. Soon, Divya shows why the tag of ‘Bhopali’ suits her. She mimics a character and calls herself the best in comparison to the other eleven contestants on the show.

Later, Rohit teases Nikki Tamboli that someone among the contestants thinks she will be one of the first to get evicted from the show. An upset Nikki replies that she will make sure that person leaves first. Rohit also reveals that Arjun Bijlani believes that Anushka Sen is on the show as a tourist. In another video, Arjun Bijlani plays the role of a tourist himself and takes viewers on the tour of the African jungle but things soon turn against him, in a funny manner.

In one of the videos, the Sooryavanshi director assigns a task to Shweta Tiwari. A confident Shweta takes up the challenge and soon gets to know that it is not as easy as it seems. Rohit asks Shweta to chant ‘Abba Dabba Jabba, Mujhe Jitwa De Rabba’ but if she stops, she will get electrocuted. As she begins chanting, she realises there is more to the task.

By the end of the video, we see Shweta getting all teary-eyed out of fear.

A fun video presents animals gearing up for the upcoming season of KKK. Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh, who have participated in the show in its previous edition, have dubbed for the video.

In an interview earlier, Vishal Aditya Singh spoke about how reality shows boost an actor’s career. “If you have a set fan base then you get reality shows. Reality shows are definitely a career boost. I must say, it is a turning point in an actor’s career. But how one utilises this opportunity depends on person to person. Usually audiences know TV actors because of their character names. But through such shows, people get to see your personality and eventually you become known with your real name. So it does benefit an actor,” Singh told PTI in an interview.

The 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will feature 12 contestants including Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood and singers Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Aastha Gill.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV from July 17 onwards on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.