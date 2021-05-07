Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripthai fly off to Cape Town, see photos

May 7, 2021 2:50:42 pm
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants took the flight to Cape Town early on Friday morning. The shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will be held for a month in foreign locales. As already revealed by indianexpress.com, the confirmed list of contestants this season are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal.
Our shutterbug recently caught the contestants at Mumbai airport. Most of them were also accompanied by their partners. Young couple Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal had a hard time saying goodbye.
Have a look at the photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants at the airport.
Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted the show in various seasons. KKK10 was won by Karishma Tanna. Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ended up as the first and second runner up, respectively. With restrictions on international travel last year, the makers produced a short season Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India with all former contestants. The show was won by Nia Sharma.
