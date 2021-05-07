scorecardresearch
Friday, May 07, 2021
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripthai fly off to Cape Town, see photos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will feature Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal as contestants.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
May 7, 2021 2:50:42 pm
khatron ke khiladi 11Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will be shot in Cape Town. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants took the flight to Cape Town early on Friday morning. The shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will be held for a month in foreign locales. As already revealed by indianexpress.com, the confirmed list of contestants this season are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Saurabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Mahekk Chahal.

Our shutterbug recently caught the contestants at Mumbai airport. Most of them were also accompanied by their partners. Young couple Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar and Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal had a hard time saying goodbye.

Have a look at the photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants at the airport.

divyanka tripathi, vivek dahiya Dressed in a casual tee and jeans, Divyanka Tripathi finished her look with a denim jacket and golden sneakers. Husband Vivek Dahiya flaunted a cool summery look in his floral shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya pen emotional notes for each other as she flies off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
rahul vaidya, disha parmar Rahul Vaidya drove to the airport with Disha Parmar by his side. Before stepping out of the car, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist planted a sweet kiss on his girlfriend’s forehead. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) rahul vaidya, disha parmar Rahul and Disha even shared a warm hug before he stepped inside the airport. (Varinder Chawla)
See Video |Disha Parmar surprises Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya with a special gift
abhinav shukla Abhinav Shukla showed a thumbs-up sign to the paps. With wife Rubina Dilaik recovering from coronavirus, Abhinav shared how it was emotionally tough to leave her alone. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) shweta tiwari Shweta Tiwari’s inclusion came at the last minute after the deal with Sanaya Irani fell flat. The actor was seen at the airport looking chic in her leopard print top and blue denims. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) saurabh raaj jain Saurabh Raaj Jain posed outside the airport before heading off to Cape Town. The Mahabharat actor in an Instagram post earlier mentioned how doing Khatron Ke Khiladi has been on his bucket list for a long time. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) varun sood, divya agarwal Young stars Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal walked into the airport hand in hand and even managed to sneak in a kiss before Varun left for the shoot. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) vishal aditya singh Vishal Aditya Singh looked stylish in his all-black attire as he posed for photographers. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) nikki tamboli Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother to Covid-19. While many assumed she would back out, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist shared that she believes in keeping her commitments and knows her brother would be happiest seeing her fight her fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |Nikki Tamboli heads to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘I am going for my brother, my family’
sana makbul Vish actor Sana Makbul is also a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) arjun bijlani Arjun Bijlani smiled for the cameras before heading off to South Africa. The actor in a chat with indianexpress.com had mentioned that he wants to win the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Launched in India in 2006, Khatron Ke Khiladi is adapted from the popular American game show Fear Factor. Mukul Dev, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have hosted the show in various seasons. KKK10 was won by Karishma Tanna. Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande ended up as the first and second runner up, respectively. With restrictions on international travel last year, the makers produced a short season Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India with all former contestants. The show was won by Nia Sharma.

