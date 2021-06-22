Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 airport diaries: Shweta Tiwari can’t wait to see her kids, Rahul Vaidya meets fans from Pakistan

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town has wrapped up, and the team is flying back to India. With just a few hours to do ‘touristy’ things, contestants headed out for some quick sightseeing, eating, and even tried their hands at shooting.

Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari travelled together to the airport and shared a series of fun videos. They talked about how in the last 40 days, all they ate was ‘chicken and brown rice’. In one of the clips shared by Arjun, Shweta is even seen sharing how she is excited to go back home as she cannot wait to see her kids. As Sana interrupts to say that the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor is anyway all the time talking to her kids on the phone, an embarrassed Shweta replies, “I have no other option.”

Making the most of their last few hours in Cape Town, Abhinav Shukla and Varun Sood tried their hands at shooting. Sharing a photo of himself with an assault rifle, Abhinav wrote, “AK47 ..Shooting like a Pro with @varunsood12 . Please be advised i have deep respect for people who are good marksmen, i find ballistics a very interesting topic, i like the smell of burnt Gun Powder but i am against brandishing a weapon to scare someone, i hate gun abuse and i dont like non disciplined gun owners.”

Varun replied to Abhinav on the post thanking him for taking him to the shooting arena.

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, was surprised by two fans from Pakistan who met him at the airport. The women, who called themselves fans of Bigg Boss, shared how they have been following the singer’s journey from Indian Idol. The singer, humbled by receiving so much love in a foreign land, chatted with them and even posted their videos on his social media page.

Divyanka Tripathi, who is one of the finalists this season, spent a quiet evening with her coffee before taking the flight back home. She even shared photos of souvenirs, which she received as a token of love from her fans in South Africa.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will launch on Colors next month.