Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani is spending a ‘filmy’ quarantine in Mumbai, watch video

Arjun Bijlani is one of the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

The shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wrapped up recently, and contestants are back in Mumbai. Given the current international travel rules, the celebrities have been asked to follow a strict quarantine before they can go home. While most celebs have taken a break from social media while in quarantine, Arjun Bijlani has given a glimpse of his ‘filmy’ quarantine.

The Naagin actor posted several videos on his Instagram stories. In the first video, Arjun laments his luck, saying how they have moved straight into quarantine rather than going home after landing at Mumbai airport. In the following videos, he enjoys his time singing Bollywood songs.

Arjun Bijlani also remarked that this is the only source of entertainment for a man staying alone. He also called himself ‘filmy’.

Arjun Bijlani, as already reported by indianexpress.com, is one of the finalists this season. He was joined by Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh in the last task.

Before flying to Cape to shoot the show, the actor had told us that he was mentally fit for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He shared, “I’m going to go there with an intention to win. I’m not going there for a vacation. I want to do every stunt with whatever I have in me. It all depends on how you perform on that particular day because adrenaline is kicking in. It’s not easy. More than physically, you need to be mentally fit for anything. I might go a little less physically fit but I’ll definitely go mentally fit.”

Arjun, who has steered away from participating in reality shows all these years, also shared that all his friends, who have participated earlier told him that ‘it’s an experience one must have’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will launch in July on Colors. This season, the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure series will have Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Maheck Chahal as contestants.