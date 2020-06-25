Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 to air new episodes from this weekend

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 airs on Colors at 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: PR) Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 airs on Colors at 9 pm every Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: PR)

Adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 will start airing new episodes from this weekend (June 27). The Rohit Shetty-hosted series aired its last episode on March 29, a few days after the nationwide lockdown was announced.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “After the shoots were brought to a halt, KKK aired a few episodes. But realising that there was no surity of when normalcy would arrive, the makers brought the show to a halt. While all the episodes are pre-shot, they didn’t want it to get consumed before they have the last episode ready. The announcement of the winner is shot close to the airing of the finale. Tentatively, the same would be shot by end of July with the team.”

As already reported by us, the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Ballraj. Other contestants this season include Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejaswi Prakash, Dharmesh, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Colors announced the airing of new episodes with a video by Dharmesh. He is seen asking the audience to be ready to go an adventure trip once again with them.

The season was shot last year in Bulgaria over a period of 40-days. Popular couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had also joined the team for some fun activities. In the 12 episodes already aired, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee and RJ Malishka were eliminated from the competition.

Apart from this reality show, other fiction shows have also resumed shoots. Colors serials Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Barrister Babu, Shubh Araambh, Dangal TV’s Pyar Ki Luka Chhupi and &TV’s Santoshi Maa have already gone on floors. Most of Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms’ shows will start work again from Friday.

